OnePlus Seizes Amazon Prime Day with Deep Discounts on Smartphones, Earbuds, and Smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day sale is underway, offering Prime members exclusive deals and discounts across various product categories. OnePlus is participating in the sale, providing significant savings on smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches. Customers can take advantage of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on a wide range of OnePlus devices.

New Product Launches with Prime Day Offers:

The sale includes special offers on newly launched products like the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Watch 2R.

OnePlus Nord 4:

Pre-order benefits and a special price coupon of ₹1000.

Instant bank discount of ₹3000 for ICICI Bank and SBI credit card holders.

Up to 9 months of no-cost EMI for Amazon Prime users and up to 6 months for other customers.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro:

Open sale starting at midnight on July 20th for ₹3299.

OnePlus Watch 2R:

Instant bank discount of ₹1000 on ICICI Bank and select other bank cards.

Special coupons worth ₹1000 for Prime members.

Up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Offers on Flagship OnePlus Smartphones:

OnePlus 12: Instant bank discount of ₹7000, temporary price drop of ₹5000, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus 12R: Instant bank discount of ₹3000, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, and a special coupon of ₹2000 on the 16+256GB variant. Buyers of the 8+256GB variant receive free OnePlus Buds 3.

Offers on Other OnePlus Devices:

OnePlus Nord CE4: Instant bank discount of ₹3000 and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Instant bank discount of ₹2000, special discount coupon of ₹1000, and up to 3 months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Pad Go: Instant bank discount of ₹2000 and temporary price drop of ₹2000.

OnePlus Watch 2: Instant bank discount of ₹2000, price drop of ₹1000, and a special coupon of ₹1000 for select customers.

Amazon Prime Day presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your tech arsenal with OnePlus devices at a fraction of the cost. With a wide range of products and enticing offers, including instant discounts, no-cost EMI, and special coupons, OnePlus ensures there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a new smartphone, earbuds, or a smartwatch, the Prime Day sale is your chance to grab them at incredible prices. Hurry, as the sale is for a limited time only!