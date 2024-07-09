Redmi 13 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Xiaomi's Redmi 13 5G debuts in India with 108MP camera, 120Hz display, 5030mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, and more. Starting at just Rs 13,999, discover if this budget 5G smartphone is the upgrade you've been waiting for.

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 13 5G in India, the successor to the Redmi 12 5G and the latest addition to their affordable 5G lineup. The Redmi 13 5G boasts several noteworthy features, including a 108MP main camera, a 120Hz display, a substantial 5,030mAh battery, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Let’s delve deeper into the Redmi 13 5G’s price, specifications, and available alternatives.

Redmi 13 5G Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 13 5G is available in two variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

The first sale is scheduled for July 12th at 12 noon through mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail partners. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 1,000 bank discount or an additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000. The phone comes in three attractive color options: Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink.

Key Upgrades from Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 13 5G introduces several enhancements over its predecessor, the Redmi 12 5G. Notably, it features a faster 120Hz refresh rate compared to the 90Hz of the previous model. The camera setup has also been upgraded, replacing the dual 50MP rear cameras with a 108MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Additionally, the battery capacity has been slightly increased to 5,030mAh from 5,000mAh, and it now supports 33W fast charging. While the design remains similar to the previous model, these upgrades make the Redmi 13 5G a more appealing option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a 5G smartphone.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications

The Redmi 13 5G features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 450 nits peak brightness. It supports Widevine L1 for high-quality video streaming. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with Adreno 613 GPU, the same chipset found in the Redmi 12 5G.

For photography enthusiasts, the Redmi 13 5G sports a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear, along with a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box. The 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures you stay powered throughout the day. The phone includes a 33W fast charger in the box.

Other notable features include dual 5G SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port.

In conclusion, the Redmi 13 5G offers a compelling package of features at an affordable price point, making it a strong contender in the budget 5G smartphone market. With its upgraded camera, display, and battery, it presents a worthy upgrade over its predecessor.