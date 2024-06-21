OPPO A3 Pro Launches in India: Durability Meets Premium Design at Affordable Prices

OPPO India has unveiled the OPPO A3 Pro, a new smartphone that emphasizes durability with a reinforced structure and advanced features. Priced from INR 17,999, this device is designed to withstand daily challenges without compromising on style or functionality.

Enhanced Durability for Everyday Use

The OPPO A3 Pro is built with a Damage-proof All-Round Armour Body, which includes a new reinforced structure and materials such as Blue Glass double tempered glass to protect against drops and impacts. It has achieved SGS Drop-Resistance and Military Standard Certifications, ensuring robustness.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with an Anti-Drop Shield Case, which significantly increases drop protection, as evidenced by OPPO lab tests where the device withstood 450 rotations in a tumble drum.

Designed for Wet and Dusty Conditions

The device is equipped with Splash Touch technology allowing users to operate the screen with wet hands, making it highly versatile. The A3 Pro also meets IP54 standards, providing resistance to water splashes and dust, further enhancing its utility in various environmental conditions.

Sleek Design with High-End Aesthetics

Available in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black, the A3 Pro features a sleek design at just 7.68mm thick and weighs 186g. The Moonlight Purple variant showcases a dynamic flowing texture, while the Starry Black model offers a matte finish processed through OPPO’s proprietary Glow technique.

Superior Display and Entertainment Features

The A3 Pro boasts a 120Hz Ultra Bright Display, capable of reaching a peak brightness of 1,000nits, making it highly visible even under direct sunlight. Its 6.67-inch screen, paired with a 180Hz touch response rate, provides a seamless viewing experience, ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Long-lasting Performance with AI Enhancements

Powering the A3 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, supported by 8GB of memory and options for 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device includes a 5,100mAh Hyper Energy Battery equipped with 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology, ensuring long-term usage and efficient charging.

The smartphone introduces OPPO’s AI Eraser for the first time in the A-series, allowing users to edit photos by removing unwanted elements seamlessly.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO A3 Pro is now available for purchase in two color options and storage variants. The 128GB model is priced at INR 17,999, and the 256GB variant at INR 19,999. The smartphone can be bought through Amazon, Flipkart, the OPPO Store, and other major retailers. Promotional offers include up to 10% instant cashback on selected bank credit and debit cards and no-cost EMI options for up to six months.