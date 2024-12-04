Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro: Global Launch Nears as Devices Gain FCC Certification

Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro inch closer to global release with recent FCC certification sighting. Details on features and specs revealed.

Following its initial release in China, the Xiaomi Pad 7 series has taken significant steps towards a global debut, as evidenced by its recent appearances on various certification websites. Most notably, the devices have been listed on the FCC certification database, indicating that a worldwide launch could be imminent.

FCC Certification Insights

The Xiaomi Pad 7 series, comprising the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, was recently documented on the FCC website under model numbers “2410CRP4CG” and “24091RPADG”. These identifiers confirm the models as the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, respectively. Earlier, the same models were seen on Indonesia’s SDPPI certification, aligning with these details.

The certifications highlighted the devices’ network capabilities, with the Pad 7 supporting Wi-Fi 6E and the Pad 7 Pro stepping up to Wi-Fi 7. This suggests enhanced connectivity features for the upcoming tablets. Additionally, both units are reported to run HyperOS 2.0 right out of the box, promising a refined user experience.

Variants and Specifications

The FCC listing also revealed multiple storage configurations for the two models. The Pad 7 will be available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. On the other hand, the Pad 7 Pro offers an expanded range of options, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB.

Launch Expectations in India

Reflecting on the launch patterns, Xiaomi introduced the Pad 6 in India in June 2023, and it is anticipated that the company will follow a similar timeline for the Pad 7 series. While the Pad 6 Pro was not released in India, Xiaomi might continue this trend and introduce only the Pad 7. The pricing strategy is expected to mirror the previous launches, with the Pad 7 potentially starting at approximately Rs 23,300, mirroring the Chinese market pricing of CNY 1,999. The Pad 7 Pro may have a higher starting price, estimated around Rs 29,200 based on the Chinese price of CNY 2,499.

This upcoming launch not only promises advanced technology but also hints at competitive pricing, aligning with Xiaomi’s reputation for delivering high-value devices.