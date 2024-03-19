iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launches with Special Offers and Exchange Bonuses

Get ready for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch on 21st March! Enjoy high-end performance with special offers, including bank discounts and exchange bonuses. Available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro, featuring the 8+128 GB variant, is set to be available for purchase starting the 21st of March, 2024, at 12 noon. This new release from iQOO will be accessible on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store. Priced at INR 32,999 after including an instant discount for ICICI credit card users and an exchange bonus, the smartphone aims to provide high performance to its users. Available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, offering top-tier performance and gaming experiences.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date and Time:21st March 2024, 12 noon. Pricing and Offers:Starts at INR 32,999 with an INR 2,000 ICICI credit card discount and up to INR 4,000 exchange bonus.

Performance:Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with AnTuTu scores above 1.7 million.

Design and Camera:Features a dual-tone, premium leather design and a 50 MP Sony camera for superior low-light photography.

Make in India:Manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, emphasizing iQOO’s commitment to local production.

After-Sales Service:Over 670 company-owned service centers across India for customer support.

With its release, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro brings forward a blend of high-end features and competitive pricing, designed to cater to the needs of performance-savvy users and gamers. The smartphone’s integration of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and iQOO’s Q1 chip promises a smooth and immersive gaming experience, backed by a 144fps gaming capability and up to 900-pixel super resolution. The device also focuses on providing a premium look and feel with its striking design and is equipped with a flagship 50 MP Sony camera for capturing stunning photos even in low light conditions.

Performance and Design

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro sets a new standard in smartphone performance and design. Its powerful processor and specialized chip ensure that users can enjoy high-frame-rate gaming and high-resolution content without any lag. The dual-tone leather design not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures comfort during extended use.

Make in India Initiative and Customer Service Focus

Aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is produced in Vivo’s manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. This not only supports local manufacturing but also ensures that the smartphone meets high-quality standards. iQOO has also prioritized customer service by establishing over 670 service centers across India, making it easier for users to access after-sales support.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is available in multiple variants, catering to different user needs and preferences. Alongside the 8+128 GB model, there are the 8GB +256 GB variant priced at INR 34,999 and the 12GB+ 256GB variant priced at INR 36,999, providing options for additional storage and RAM.