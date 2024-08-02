OPPO India Launches K12x 5G: The Durable 5G Smartphone Now Available

OPPO India's K12x 5G, a durable 5G smartphone with military-grade certification, is now available for purchase. Features include a large display, powerful performance, AI dual camera, and more.

OPPO India’s latest 5G smartphone, the K12x 5G, is now available for purchase starting today. Priced at INR 12,999 for the 12GB/6GB model and INR 15,999 for the 256GB/8GB version, the phone comes in Midnight Violet and Breeze Blue and can be purchased at the OPPO e-store and Flipkart.

Military-Grade Durability and Stylish Design

The K12x 5G is being touted as the most durable 5G smartphone in its segment. It has received the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and features a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body for enhanced resilience. Additionally, it is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance and includes Splash Touch technology for use with wet fingers. The phone also features a slim design, fingerprint-resistant mid-frame, and an Anti-Drop Shield Case for added protection.

Large Display, Powerful Performance, and Long-Lasting Battery

The K12x 5G boasts a 6.67-inch display with 1000 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and comes with expandable memory options. The phone also features a 5100mAh battery and a 45W SuperVOOC™ charger for fast charging.

AI Dual Camera and Advanced Features

The K12x 5G sports an AI Dual camera setup with a 32MP main camera and a 2MP portrait camera. The front camera is 8MP and the device includes various photography features like dual-view video and AI Portrait Retouching. It also comes with AI LinkBoost for stable connectivity. The phone runs on Android 14 and will receive two OS updates and three years of security updates.

Exclusive Launch Offers

Customers purchasing the OPPO K12x 5G on August 2, 2024, at Flipkart and the OPPO store can avail exclusive offers, including an INR 1000 instant discount on select banks and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.