OPPO India Launches LiveUnstoppable Campaign for K12x 5G with Popstar King

OPPO India unveils #LiveUnstoppable campaign for K12x 5G with popstar KING. The campaign highlights the phone's durability and resonates with the youth's unstoppable spirit.

OPPO India has unveiled its latest campaign, #LiveUnstoppable, to introduce the K12x 5G phone, touted as the most durable 5G smartphone in its segment. The campaign features a high-energy music video titled ‘Mr K’ by Indian popstar KING, which has already amassed nearly half a million views across platforms within 24 hours.

The music video, written, sung, composed, directed, and edited by KING, aims to resonate with the youth, encouraging them to embrace challenges and live life to the fullest. The lyrics, such as “Tough itna bana ke koi tod na saka” (made so tough that no one could break it) and “I am unstoppable you can trust me on it,” underscore the phone’s durability and reliability.

Anshuman Bhatt, Head of e-commerce at OPPO India, stated, “The youth consistently challenge the norm. They are explorers, and they strive to excel at everything they do. The K12x 5G, the sturdiest phone in its segment, exemplifies this character. Our campaign with KING celebrates their resilient attitude through upbeat lyrics and beats.”

KING, known for hits like ‘Maan meri jaan’ and ‘OOPS,’ expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “The song and the OPPO K12x 5G go hand in hand. Just like the phone, the track is all about pushing boundaries and embracing diversity.”

The OPPO K12x 5G, priced starting at INR 12,999, will be available on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet and boasts segment-leading durability with ‘MIL-STD-810H’ military-grade certification, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and segment-first Splash Touch technology.