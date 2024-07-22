OPPO K12x 5G: India’s Most Durable Smartphone Launches July 29th

OPPO India is set to expand its K-Series with the upcoming launch of the K12x 5G smartphone on July 29th. Designed for those who demand resilience, the K12x 5G boasts military-grade durability and IP54 dust and water resistance. Available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet, this smartphone also features a segment-first Splash Touch technology for uninterrupted touchscreen use even in wet conditions.

Durability Meets Style

The K12x 5G is built with a 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body that incorporates a drop-resistant, sponge-like material to protect internal components. The display is further fortified with twice-reinforced Panda Glass.

Holding a MIL-STD-810H certification, the phone has undergone rigorous testing in extreme environments. It also includes an Air Cushion Armour Case for additional protection. The IP54 rating and Splash Touch technology ensure the screen remains functional even with wet hands.

Despite its rugged build, the K12x 5G maintains a sleek 7.68mm profile and weighs only 186g. The matte frame offers a comfortable grip, while the circular camera design with the Cosmic Flashlight enhances its premium appearance.

Unstoppable Entertainment

The K12x 5G is primed for entertainment with its 6.67-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The L1 Widevine certification enables high-quality streaming from OTT platforms.

OPPO’s AI Linkboost technology ensures a stable network connection even in challenging environments. The Dual View Video feature allows for simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras. A large 5100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOCTM charging rounds out the package.