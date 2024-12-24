Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
View all stories

Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India: Expected Price, Features, and Specs

24/12/2024
Gauri
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India
Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G is launching soon in India! Featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 50MP OIS camera, and 80W fast charging, the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G promise a premium experience.

Oppo is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphones, the Reno 13 series 5G, to the Indian market. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Reno 12 series, the new lineup is expected to include the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G. While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, Oppo has confirmed an imminent release via a teaser post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Design and Display

The teaser showcases a revamped design, featuring a premium aluminium frame and a one-piece sculpted glass back. The Reno 13 series will sport a triple-camera setup in a triangular arrangement, accompanied by an LED flash, likely a ring light. The devices are also expected to feature flat displays for a contemporary look.

Specifications and Features

Based on the Reno 13 series launch in China, we can anticipate some key specifications. The Chinese variant boasts a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with a 2760×1256 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, promising enhanced gaming and app performance. A 5,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging ensures extended usage and rapid recharging.

Camera Capabilities

The Reno 13 series is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP front camera.

Software and Pricing

The Reno 13 series runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. While Chinese pricing starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately ₹31,400), Indian pricing remains to be confirmed.

The Oppo Reno 13 series 5G is poised to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market. With its impressive specs, sleek design, and powerful features, it’s likely to appeal to a wide range of users. While the exact pricing and release date are still unknown, the anticipation is building. Keep an eye out for further updates from Oppo as the launch draws closer.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Gauri

Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning PC-Tablet a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!