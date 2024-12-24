Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India: Expected Price, Features, and Specs

Oppo Reno 13 Series 5G is launching soon in India! Featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 50MP OIS camera, and 80W fast charging, the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G promise a premium experience.

Oppo is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphones, the Reno 13 series 5G, to the Indian market. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Reno 12 series, the new lineup is expected to include the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G. While an official launch date hasn’t been announced, Oppo has confirmed an imminent release via a teaser post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Design and Display

The teaser showcases a revamped design, featuring a premium aluminium frame and a one-piece sculpted glass back. The Reno 13 series will sport a triple-camera setup in a triangular arrangement, accompanied by an LED flash, likely a ring light. The devices are also expected to feature flat displays for a contemporary look.

Specifications and Features

Based on the Reno 13 series launch in China, we can anticipate some key specifications. The Chinese variant boasts a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with a 2760×1256 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, promising enhanced gaming and app performance. A 5,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging ensures extended usage and rapid recharging.

Camera Capabilities

The Reno 13 series is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP front camera.

Software and Pricing

The Reno 13 series runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. While Chinese pricing starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately ₹31,400), Indian pricing remains to be confirmed.

The Oppo Reno 13 series 5G is poised to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market. With its impressive specs, sleek design, and powerful features, it’s likely to appeal to a wide range of users. While the exact pricing and release date are still unknown, the anticipation is building. Keep an eye out for further updates from Oppo as the launch draws closer.