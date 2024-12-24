Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Renders Leak Out, Reveal Color Options and New Design Elements

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G reveal new colors, a redesigned camera island, and a fresh light-ray effect. Expected specs include a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and Android 14.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G have surfaced, offering a glimpse into the design upgrades in store for the successor to the Galaxy M15 5G, which debuted in March 2024. The renders showcase a trio of new color options, a revamped rear camera island, and a distinctive light-ray effect on the back panel. However, certain design elements suggest that the Galaxy M16 5G will likely remain a budget-friendly device.

Design Updates

New Colors: The leaked renders reveal the Galaxy M16 5G in three fresh colorways: a dark grey-like hue, a minty green, and a peachy shade.

Light-Ray Effect: Departing from the micro-grid pattern of its predecessor, the back panel of the Galaxy M16 5G features a light ray-like pattern.

Rear Camera Island: The rear camera panel has undergone a redesign, with the bottommost sensor now separated from the other two. This differs from the Galaxy M15’s camera arrangement, which resembled the Galaxy S24. The rear flash module remains separate, positioned adjacent to the camera lenses.

Infinity-U Display: The front of the device retains the Infinity-U cutout seen in its predecessor. This, along with a noticeable chin, reinforces the device’s budget-oriented positioning.

Modern Sides: The Galaxy M16 5G sports flatter, metallic sides with rounded corners, lending it a contemporary aesthetic.

Buttons and Slots: The right side of the phone houses the power button and volume rocker. It remains to be seen whether the power button will continue to double as a fingerprint reader. The left side accommodates the SIM card slot.

Expected Specifications

Based on a recent Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M16 5G is expected to feature:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: This chipset boasts two Cortex A76 performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six Cortex A55 efficiency cores at 2 GHz, along with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This represents a performance upgrade over the Dimensity 6100+ found in the Galaxy M15 5G.

Android 14: The Geekbench listing suggests the device will ship with Android 14.

8GB RAM: The tested model was equipped with 8GB of RAM.

In benchmark tests, the Galaxy M16 5G achieved a single-core score of 552 and a multi-core score of 1,611. These specifications closely align with those of the Galaxy A16 5G, raising the possibility that the Galaxy M16 5G might be a rebranded version of the A-series phone.

India Launch Anticipated

The Galaxy M16 5G has been spotted on India’s BIS website, indicating an impending launch in the Indian market. Given the launch timeline of the Galaxy M15 5G, an early 2025 release seems probable.