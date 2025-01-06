OPPO Reno 13 Series Price in India Leaked Before Launch

OPPO Reno 13 series India price leaked ahead of January 9th launch. Reno 13 & Reno 13 Pro to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350, upgraded cameras, and larger batteries.

The OPPO Reno 13 series is poised to make its Indian debut on January 9th, following its initial launch in China last November. The series comprises two models: the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Both phones are already listed on Flipkart, indicating their availability through the online retailer. In anticipation of the launch, details about the pricing of the OPPO Reno 13 series have surfaced.

Leaked Pricing

Recent leaks on X (formerly Twitter) from a user known as ‘AN Leaks’ suggest the following prices for the OPPO Reno 13 series in India:

OPPO Reno 13 : Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant

: OPPO Reno 13 Pro : Rs 49,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant



If these leaks prove accurate, the Reno 13 series will be priced higher than its predecessor, the Reno 12 lineup. This price difference could be attributed to notable upgrades and enhancements in the new series.

Comparing Prices with the Reno 12 Series

To put things into perspective, the Reno 12 launched at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The Reno 12 Pro was priced at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB/512GB model.

What the OPPO Reno 13 Series Offers

Apart from Flipkart, the OPPO Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will also be available through the OPPO e-store. Listings reveal a design featuring a boxy chassis with rounded edges, a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and slim bezels. The rear cameras and LED flash are housed within a square module on the back panel. The microsite provides further insights into the specifications of the OPPO Reno 13 series:

Processor : The OPPO Reno 13 series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC found in the Reno 12 lineup.

: The OPPO Reno 13 series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC found in the Reno 12 lineup. Display : Both phones will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colors, and HDR10+ certification.

: Both phones will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colors, and HDR10+ certification. OS : The Reno 13 models will come with ColorOS 15 out of the box.

: The Reno 13 models will come with ColorOS 15 out of the box. Battery : The standard Reno 13 will house a 5,600mAh battery, while the Pro model will feature a 5,800mAh battery. Both will support 80W fast charging, a considerable improvement over the 5000mAh capacity of the Reno 12 series.

: The standard Reno 13 will house a 5,600mAh battery, while the Pro model will feature a 5,800mAh battery. Both will support 80W fast charging, a considerable improvement over the 5000mAh capacity of the Reno 12 series. Cameras: The OPPO Reno 13 Pro will boast a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP front-facing camera.

Additional Features

The OPPO Reno 13 series will also include:

A new OPPO SignalBoost X1 chipset for enhanced network performance.

Dual stereo speakers and O-Haptics for an immersive audio experience.

IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

AI-powered features such as AI Livephoto, AI Unblur, Ai HyperBoost, and AI Reflection Remover.

An aerospace-grade aluminum frame for enhanced durability, claimed to be a first in its segment.

Color Options

The OPPO Reno 13 will be offered in Luminous Blue and Ivory White, while the Reno 13 Pro will come in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.