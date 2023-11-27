 realme Surpasses 200 Million Smartphone Shipments Globally, Targets Further Growth

In a remarkable achievement, realme, a prominent smartphone brand, announced today that its global smartphone shipments have surpassed 200 million units, as revealed in Counterpoint’s latest Whitepaper. This milestone comes just five years since realme’s inception in August 2018, marking a swift and impressive growth trajectory.

Key Highlights:

200 million global smartphone shipments achieved in five years.

51% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q2 2023 according to Counterpoint.

Jumped from the 3rd to the 2nd position among the top 10 smartphone brands in India in Q3 2023, as per IDC rankings.

realme’s growth can be attributed to its strategic management of inventory and demand, robust marketing promotions, and the launch of cutting-edge 5G devices. The brand’s ‘Simply Better Strategy,’ introduced in 2022, focuses on delivering leap-forward technology, design, and performance across its product range. realme has consistently invested in research and development, establishing the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology to pioneer advancements in display, photography, gaming, and charging technologies.

Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme, expressed gratitude for the support from customers, partners, and the media. He emphasized the accomplishment as a reflection of the realme spirit and the shared success of the vibrant community. Li reiterated the commitment to providing innovative technology that caters to the evolving needs of the global audience.

Leap-forward Climbing Plan: realme’s vision for the next five years involves becoming the first choice for young users worldwide. The “Leap-forward Climbing Plan” focuses on innovation, youth appeal, and cutting-edge products, including 5G technology. The brand aims to push technological boundaries, introduce youth-centric products, and lead industry-wide innovation, particularly in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.

Goals for 2024:

Significantly increase R&D spending with a planned 470% boost.

Emphasize breakthroughs in leap-forward technologies, specializing in imaging, gaming, display, and charging.

Collaborate with over 33 leading international tech partners for cutting-edge developments.

Expand the pool of tech talent with a 400% increase in research personnel.

This strategic approach positions realme as a mainstream smartphone brand globally, with increasing weight and influence in the international market. The brand remains steadfast in its original mission and aims to bring even better products to young people worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences. As realme looks to the future, its focus on innovation, youth appeal, and industry-wide advancements sets the stage for continued success and growth.