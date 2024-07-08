Paytm Sustains Strong UPI Market Share Amidst Stable Platform Performance

In a consistent display of market strength, Paytm Holds Steady UPI Market Share for Two Consecutive Months, offering evidence of Signals Platform Metrics Stability and Recovery. Operating out of its headquarters in Noida, the digital payment giant has impressively maintained over 8% of the nation’s UPI transaction share during May and June 2024.

Stable Transaction Figures

June witnessed Paytm upholding its transaction volume at 1.1 billion, a figure that mirrors the previous month, thus highlighting a stable trajectory. Since assuming the role of a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) in March, Paytm has consistently ranked as the third-largest entity in terms of UPI market share.

Transaction Value and Market Influence

The total value of UPI transactions processed by Paytm reached Rs 1.2 trillion in June, maintaining the same level as in May. This positions the company as a predominant force in peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, thanks to its vast merchant network.

National UPI Trends and Paytm’s Strategic Positioning

Despite a minor decrease in national UPI transactions, which dropped to 13.89 billion in June from 14.04 billion in May, and a transaction value of nearly Rs 21 trillion, Paytm continues to effectively compete with leaders like Google Pay and PhonePe in the Indian market.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Advances Paytm’s

strong performance is supported by crucial partnerships with leading banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank. These collaborations aim to boost its UPI offerings. Additionally, the introduction of UPI Lite and the Rupay credit card on UPI are significant enhancements that improve the user experience by reducing payment failures.

The consistent performance of Paytm underscores its resilience and strategic commitment to the UPI ecosystem, fortifying its competitive stance in India’s bustling digital payments arena.