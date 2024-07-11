Pixel Watch 3: A Brighter, Bigger Display in a Familiar Package

Recent leaks have shed light on the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3, providing key details about its features and design. The new smartwatch will maintain the same overall design as its predecessor, but with notable enhancements to the display and battery life.

Double the Brightness, More Pixels

One of the most significant upgrades is the display, which will boast double the brightness of the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 3 leak reveals a huge display upgrade, with the peak brightness increasing from 1,000 nits to 2,000 nits, making it much easier to view in direct sunlight.

The display size is also getting a boost, measuring 32 x 32mm in the smaller 41mm model and 36 x 36mm in the larger 45mm variant. This translates to a higher pixel count as well, with the smaller model featuring 408 x 408 pixels and the larger one boasting 456 x 456 pixels.

Same Size, Smaller Bezels

Despite the larger display, the overall size of the Pixel Watch 3 will remain comparable to the Pixel Watch 2. This is due to a reduction in bezel size from 5.5mm to 4.5mm, allowing for more screen real estate without increasing the watch’s footprint.

Battery Boost and New Colors

The larger 45mm model will also benefit from a larger battery, increasing from 310mAh to 420mAh, potentially extending its battery life.

The new leaks also confirm the presence of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and new color options for the watch cases and bands.

Familiar Specifications

While the display and battery see notable improvements, the core specifications of the Pixel Watch 3 will largely remain the same as the Pixel Watch 2. Both models will be available in Wi-Fi and cellular variants, and the smaller model will retain the 310mAh battery.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 appears to be a promising upgrade, addressing previous shortcomings and enhancing the user experience with a brighter, larger display, improved battery life (in the larger model), and convenient features like UWB. While retaining a familiar design, the subtle refinements in size and color options offer more choices for users. As more information emerges, the Pixel Watch 3 has the potential to become a top contender in the smartwatch market.