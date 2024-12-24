POCO F7 Specifications Tipped: Snapdragon 8s Elite, 7,000mAh Battery, and More

POCO F7 rumored to launch with Snapdragon 8s Elite, 7,000mAh battery, and 90W fast charging. Expected launch in April 2025.

The POCO F7 series is generating significant buzz, with rumors suggesting three models: the POCO F7, POCO F7 Pro, and POCO F7 Ultra. Leaks indicate the POCO F7 might be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, while the Pro and Ultra models could be rebadged Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively.

Snapdragon 8s Elite and a Massive Battery

A new leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo hints at an upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. This chipset is expected to be a slightly underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, offering performance between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Devices featuring this new chipset are projected to launch around April 2025.

Interestingly, the tipster also mentioned the arrival of phones with batteries exceeding 7,000mAh capacity. X user Sanju Choudhary suggests the POCO F7 could be one such device, boasting a 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and 90W fast charging.

Possible Launch Timeline

Given the rumored April 2025 release of the Snapdragon 8s Elite, the POCO F7 might debut around the same time. However, it’s possible the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra could launch earlier.

POCO F7 Certifications and Connectivity

The POCO F7 has already appeared in certification listings, including BIS certification, suggesting an India launch is likely. The device, with model number 2412DPC0AI, was also spotted on the GSMA database, confirming its marketing name. Furthermore, a Singapore IMDA listing revealed connectivity features like 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

Expected Price and Launch Date

Considering the POCO F6 launched in India in May of this year with a starting price of Rs 29,999, it’s plausible the POCO F7 could arrive around the same time in 2025 with a similar price tag.