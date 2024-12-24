Nothing Phone 3a could pack major SoC and camera upgrades

Nothing Phone 3a & 3a Plus rumored to pack Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, telephoto/periscope cameras, and eSIM support. CMF Phone 2 may feature MediaTek SoC. Exciting upgrades for Nothing's mid-range lineup in 2025.

Nothing, the tech company known for its unique designs and innovative products, appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next generation of mid-range smartphones, the Phone 3a and 3a Plus. Leaked information suggests that these devices may come with significant upgrades in terms of both processing power and camera capabilities.

Performance Boost with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

The Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus are rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a significant upgrade from the previous generation’s processors. This new chipset promises improved performance, making the phones more capable of handling demanding tasks and gaming.

Camera Enhancements: Telephoto and Periscope Zoom

In addition to the processor upgrade, the camera system is also expected to see improvements. The Nothing Phone 3a is rumored to include a telephoto camera, while the 3a Plus may sport a periscope zoom camera. These additions would significantly enhance the phones’ photography capabilities, offering users more versatility in capturing different types of shots.

eSIM Support for Added Convenience

Another noteworthy feature hinted at in the leaks is the inclusion of eSIM support. This would allow users to activate a cellular plan without needing a physical SIM card, providing greater flexibility and convenience.

CMF Phone 2: A MediaTek-Powered Offering

Alongside the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus, there are also rumors of a new device under the CMF sub-brand, the CMF Phone 2. This phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor, although the specific chipset remains unidentified.

A Promising Future for Nothing’s Mid-Range Lineup

While this information is based on code extracted from the Nothing OS 3.0 beta, and therefore subject to change, it paints an exciting picture of what Nothing has in store for its mid-range smartphone lineup. If these rumors prove accurate, the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Plus could be formidable contenders in the mid-range market, offering a compelling combination of performance, camera capabilities, and innovative features.