POCO India Partners with Airtel to Launch Exclusive C61 Smartphone for ₹5,999

POCO India launches the C61 exclusively for Airtel Prepaid users at ₹5,999 with 50GB data bonus. Powerful performance, large display, and great camera in a budget-friendly package.

POCO India, a rapidly growing consumer technology brand, is further expanding its mission to democratize technology by enhancing both smartphone performance and connectivity options for Indian consumers. In a strategic move, POCO has partnered with Bharti Airtel to launch the POCO C61 exclusively for Airtel Prepaid users.

POCO C61: An Exclusive Offer for Airtel Users

Building on successful collaborations for previous models, POCO and Airtel are deepening their partnership with the exclusive launch of the POCO C61. Available on Flipkart starting July 17th for ₹5,999, the C61 comes with enticing data benefits for both existing and new Airtel customers.

Massive Data Bonus: Airtel Prepaid customers purchasing the POCO C61 will receive a generous 50GB of mobile data over five months (10GB per month) through the Airtel Thanks app.

Doorstep SIM Delivery: Non-Airtel users can easily switch to Airtel and avail this offer through convenient doorstep SIM delivery with instant activation.

POCO C61: Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Premium Features

The POCO C61 is powered by the MediaTek G36 chipset, offering impressive performance in its price range. It features a large 6.71″ Dot Drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone boasts an 8MP AI Dual camera and a 5MP front camera for capturing memorable moments. A robust 5000mAh battery and 10W fast charging round out the device’s capabilities.