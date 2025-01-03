Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro: A Detailed Comparison

Compare the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco M6 Pro in design, performance, cameras, and battery life. Find the perfect smartphone for your needs in this detailed guide.

When deciding between the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco M6 Pro, it is essential to understand how these devices differ across critical aspects such as design, performance, camera quality, display technology, and more. Both smartphones come packed with impressive features, but each caters to a specific audience. This comprehensive comparison will help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco M6 Pro differ in size and weight, which might influence user preferences. The Poco M7 Pro 5G measures 162.4 x 75.7 x 8 mm, while the Poco M6 Pro is slightly smaller at 161.1 x 75 x 8 mm. With a weight of 190 g, the Poco M7 Pro 5G offers a more robust feel in the hand, whereas the Poco M6 Pro at 179 g is lighter and easier to carry for extended periods.

Both devices feature a glass front protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring durability. However, the Poco M7 Pro 5G has an edge with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, making it more suitable for rugged use. On the other hand, the Poco M6 Pro comes with IP54 dust and splash resistance, providing adequate protection but less robustness.

Display: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

Both smartphones boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience. However, the Poco M7 Pro 5G stands out with its superior specifications, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and an exceptional 2100 nits peak brightness. These features make it ideal for watching high-quality content and gaming in bright outdoor conditions.

The Poco M6 Pro, while slightly less advanced, still offers an impressive display with a 1300 nits peak brightness and 1000 nits HBM, ensuring clear visuals under most lighting conditions. Both phones share a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, offering excellent clarity and sharpness.

Performance: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm process. This chipset features an octa-core processor (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55), making it a performance beast capable of handling multitasking, high-end gaming, and demanding apps with ease. The phone runs on Android 14 with HyperOS, ensuring users get the latest software updates and features.

On the other hand, the Poco M6 Pro relies on the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra chipset, built on a slightly less efficient architecture. Its octa-core processor (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) provides reliable performance for everyday tasks, though it may struggle with intensive workloads. It ships with Android 13 and MIUI 14, with a planned upgrade to Android 14 and HyperOS for a more modern experience.

Storage Options: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro 5G offers internal storage configurations of 128GB with 6GB RAM or 256GB with 8GB RAM, making it suitable for users who do not require expandable storage. Meanwhile, the Poco M6 Pro caters to users with larger storage needs by providing options of 256GB with 8GB RAM and a massive 512GB with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it supports microSDXC expandable storage via a shared SIM slot, giving users more flexibility. Both devices use UFS 2.2 storage technology, ensuring faster read and write speeds for smoother performance.

Camera Capabilities: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is designed for those who prioritize image stability. It features a dual-camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 2 MP depth sensor. The OIS ensures sharper photos even in challenging conditions, such as low light or while in motion.

The Poco M6 Pro, however, is tailored for photography enthusiasts who value versatility. Its triple-camera system includes a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The ultra-wide sensor makes it perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group photos, while the macro sensor allows users to get up close and personal with small subjects.

When it comes to video recording, the Poco M7 Pro 5G supports 1080p@30fps, whereas the Poco M6 Pro offers more flexibility with 1080p@30/60fps and gyro-EIS for smoother footage. For selfies, the Poco M7 Pro 5G takes the lead with a 20 MP front camera, while the Poco M6 Pro features a 16 MP sensor.

Audio and Connectivity: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

Both smartphones offer stereo speakers and support 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, ensuring an excellent audio experience for music and videos. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, while the Poco M6 Pro uses Bluetooth 5.2. Although both are capable, the newer Bluetooth version in the Poco M7 Pro 5G provides better connectivity and energy efficiency.

The Poco M6 Pro includes extra features like NFC support (region-dependent) and FM radio, which are missing in the Poco M7 Pro 5G. Both devices come with infrared ports and USB Type-C for seamless connectivity and charging.

Battery and Charging: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro 5G houses a slightly larger 5110 mAh battery, paired with 45W wired charging, ensuring long usage times and decent charging speeds. On the other hand, the Poco M6 Pro features a 5000 mAh battery but compensates with 67W fast charging, capable of fully charging the phone in just 44 minutes (advertised).

Color Variants: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro

Both devices cater to different style preferences with a variety of color options. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight, offering a trendy and modern look. Meanwhile, the Poco M6 Pro comes in classic shades of Black, Blue, and Purple, appealing to users who prefer understated designs.

Pricing: Poco M7 Pro 5G vs Poco M6 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Starts at ₹14,999 – Best Buy Link!

Poco M6 Pro 5G: Starts at ₹12,999 – Best Buy Link!

Conclusion: Which One Should You Choose?

The Poco M7 Pro 5G excels in display quality, performance, and durability, making it ideal for gamers, streamers, and users who demand a premium build. Its 20 MP selfie camera, Android 14, and HyperOS further enhance its appeal.

The Poco M6 Pro, on the other hand, offers superior camera versatility, faster charging, and expandable storage, catering to users who value flexibility and diverse features. Its inclusion of NFC and FM radio makes it a well-rounded choice for everyday use.

Ultimately, the choice between the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco M6 Pro depends on your priorities, whether it’s raw performance, advanced photography features, or faster charging capabilities.