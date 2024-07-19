POCO Offers Prime Day Discounts and Launches New POCO M6 5G Variant

POCO announces incredible discounts on top smartphones during Flipkart GOAT & Amazon Prime Day Sale. New 4+64GB POCO M6 5G variant launched at just ₹8,249

POCO India is enhancing its commitment to affordable, high-performance smartphones with special discounts during the Flipkart GOAT and Amazon Prime Day Sale, and the launch of a new 4+64GB POCO M6 5G variant.

Special Offers on POCO Smartphones

POCO F6: This mid-range powerhouse, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, is now available starting at ₹26,749*. It features a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera system, and 67W turbo charging.

POCO X6 Pro: Experience top-tier gaming performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, and a 64MP OIS triple rear camera. Get it for ₹22,999*.

POCO X6: With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and sleek design, the POCO X6 delivers impressive performance and style, starting at ₹17,749*.

POCO X6 Neo: This slim and stylish smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP dual AI camera, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, all starting at ₹13,749*.

POCO M6 Pro 5G: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, this phone offers a premium glass back design, a large 6.79-inch display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery. It’s available for ₹8,999*.

POCO M6 5G: POCO has introduced a new 4+64GB variant of the M6 5G, priced at ₹9,499, but available for ₹8,249* during the sale. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, a 6.74-inch 90Hz display, a 50MP AI dual camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

POCO C65: This sleek and affordable smartphone boasts a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, and a 50MP AI triple rear camera. It’s available starting at ₹6,799*.

POCO C61: Featuring a premium glass back design, a MediaTek G36 chipset, a 6.71-inch HD+ display, and a 5000mAh battery, the POCO C61 offers excellent value for money at ₹5,799*.