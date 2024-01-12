Poco X6 Pro Unleashes Power with Dimensity 8300-Ultra, Launching Alongside Poco X6 in India

Poco, the performance-focused sub-brand of Xiaomi, has stormed into the Indian market with two new smartphones: the Poco X6 Pro and the Poco X6. Boasting powerful processors, vibrant displays, and competitive pricing, these phones aim to disrupt the mid-range segment.

Key Highlights:

Poco X6 Pro powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, a first in India.

Both phones sport 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED displays for smooth visuals.

Triple-camera setups with 64MP main sensors on both models.

67W fast charging for speedy refuels.

Poco X6 Pro starts at Rs. 24,999, Poco X6 at Rs. 18,999.

Poco X6 Pro: A Dimensity-Powered Powerhouse

The Poco X6 Pro takes center stage with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra, a chipset specifically optimized for Indian users. This processor promises flagship-level performance, ideal for gamers and power users. Backing it up are 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

A 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals and responsiveness. For capturing memories, the Poco X6 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP front-facing camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, promising a quick refuel in under 30 minutes. The Poco X6 Pro runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s Poco Launcher on top, offering a customizable and bloatware-free experience.

Poco X6: A Solid Contender for Value Seekers

The Poco X6 caters to those seeking a powerful phone without breaking the bank. It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The display on the Poco X6 is similar to its Pro sibling, offering a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup also takes a slightly more modest approach, featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. A 16MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Powering the Poco X6 is a 5100mAh battery with the same 67W fast charging support as the Pro model. Like its companion, the Poco X6 runs on Android 14 with Poco Launcher on top.

Pricing and Availability:

The Poco X6 Pro starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and goes up to Rs. 26,999 for the 12GB/512GB model. The Poco X6 starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and goes up to Rs. 22,999 for the 12GB/512GB model. Both phones will be available in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black color options. Pre-orders have already begun, with the first sale scheduled for January 16th via Flipkart.

Poco Shakes Up the Mid-Range Segment

With the Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6, Poco has delivered two compelling options in the mid-range segment. The X6 Pro’s powerful processor and top-tier display cater to demanding users, while the X6 offers a well-rounded package at a competitive price. With their aggressive pricing and attractive features, these phones are sure to shake up the market and give established players a run for their money.