Moto G24 Power Debuts in India: Boasting 6,000mAh Battery and MediaTek Helio G85

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G24 Power in India, a promising addition to its smartphone lineup. This new device is notable for its robust 6,000mAh battery and the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, positioning it as a competitive player in the budget-friendly smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

Moto G24 Power features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The smartphone boasts a large 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Available in two RAM variants: 4GB and 8GB, both with 128GB storage.

Equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The device runs on Android 14 and comes with Dolby Atmos support.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G24 Power is priced competitively, with the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model available at Rs 8,999, and the 8GB RAM variant at Rs 9,999. It will be available for purchase starting February 7, exclusively on Flipkart. Additionally, customers can benefit from bank offers and EMI options.

Design and Display

The Moto G24 Power sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display, enhancing the user experience with its 90Hz refresh rate and notch-less design. The 20:9 aspect ratio and Dolby Atmos support further elevate the viewing experience. The smartphone’s design is both sleek and functional, measuring 8.99 mm in thickness and weighing 197 grams.

Performance and Storage

At the heart of the Moto G24 Power is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device also offers an additional RAM feature, which can use the phone’s free storage as temporary RAM for enhanced speed and multitasking capabilities. The built-in storage of 128GB provides ample space for apps, media, and more.

Camera Capabilities

The Moto G24 Power features a dual camera setup on the rear, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also includes an Auto Night Vision mode for improved low-light photography. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front camera housed in a punch-hole design.

Battery and Connectivity

A major highlight of the Moto G24 Power is its 6,000mAh battery, supported by 33W TurboPower charging. This ensures prolonged usage and quick recharging times. The device also includes a range of connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL, Beidu, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a USB Type-C port.

Enhanced Display and Design

The Moto G24 Power is not just about power but also about an immersive display experience. The 6.6-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate offers fluid visuals, making it ideal for gaming and video streaming. The notch-less design contributes to a more expansive viewing area, making media consumption more engaging. Its ergonomic design, combined with an IP52-rated water-repellent build, ensures durability and comfort in usage.

Software and User Interface

Running on the latest Android 14, the Moto G24 Power promises a smooth and intuitive user experience. This is complemented by Motorola’s commitment to providing a near-stock Android experience, which means less bloatware and more efficient performance. Regular software updates are also expected, keeping the device secure and up-to-date with the latest features.

The Moto G24 Power stands out in the budget smartphone segment with its powerful battery, efficient processor, and impressive camera features. Its launch in the Indian market signifies Motorola’s continued commitment to providing feature-rich smartphones at an affordable price point.