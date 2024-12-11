POCO X7 Global Model Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Seems Imminent

POCO X7 global launch appears imminent as it surfaces on Geekbench, revealing key specs like Android 14 and 12GB RAM. The device is expected to pack a powerful chipset and impressive camera setup.

The POCO X7, the anticipated successor to the POCO X6, is generating considerable buzz as its global launch appears to be drawing near. Following a recent sighting on the NBTC certification platform, which confirmed its marketing name, the device has now emerged on Geekbench, offering a glimpse into its key specifications and potential performance capabilities.

POCO X7 Benchmark Scores Revealed

The Geekbench listing for the POCO X7, identified by model number 24095PCADG, reveals promising benchmark scores. The device achieved 1029 in the single-core test and 2901 in the multi-core test. These scores are comparable to those of the POCO X6, which recorded 1025 and 2951 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Expected Specifications and Features

The Geekbench listing further indicates that the POCO X7 will run on Android 14 OS and boast 12GB of RAM. While the specific chipset is not explicitly named, the reference to “malachite” in the motherboard section suggests a processor with four cores clocked at 2GHz and four cores clocked at 2.50GHz.

Previous reports suggest that the POCO X7 may inherit the camera setup from the Redmi Note 14 Pro China variant. This could translate to a triple rear camera configuration featuring a 50MP IMX882 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP OV02B10 macro sensor. A 20MP front-facing camera is also anticipated.

Speculation suggests that the POCO X7 could share other specifications with the Redmi Note 14 Pro China model, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ 1.5K AMOLED display.

POCO X-Series: Value-For-Money Mid-Range Devices

The POCO X-series has established itself as a provider of value-for-money mid-range smartphones with compelling hardware and designs. The POCO X6 series, for instance, launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999.

Potential Launch Timeline

Given that the POCO X6 series debuted in India in January of this year, it is plausible that its successors, including the POCO X7, could also launch around the same time. Furthermore, there are indications that a POCO X7 Pro variant might be in the pipeline, potentially launching as the first Xiaomi device to feature HyperOS 2.0 in India.