POCO X7 Pro 5G, POCO X7 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

POCO X7 Pro 5G & POCO X7 5G launched in India with powerful specs & features. Check out price, availability, & detailed specifications of these new smartphones

POCO India has introduced two new smartphones to the market: the POCO X7 Pro 5G and the POCO X7 5G. These devices succeed the POCO X6 series and boast impressive features and specifications. POCO’s focus remains on delivering a balance of value and performance.

Pricing and Availability

Both the POCO X7 Pro 5G and POCO X7 5G are now available in India.

The POCO X7 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Bank discounts of Rs 2,000 are also available.

The POCO X7 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Specifications

POCO X7 Pro 5G:

Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400nits typical brightness, and 3200nits peak brightness.

6.73-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400nits typical brightness, and 3200nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra based on a 4nm process.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra based on a 4nm process. Storage: Up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Camera: Rear: 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Front: 20MP sensor.

Battery: 6560mAh with 90W wired-charging support.

POCO X7 5G:

Display: 6.67-inch with 3000nits peak brightness.

6.67-inch with 3000nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC. Storage: Up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

Up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. Camera: Rear: 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Front: 20MP sensor.

Battery: 5500mAh with 45W fast-charging support.

The POCO X7 Pro 5G and POCO X7 5G offer compelling options for consumers seeking powerful features and competitive pricing. With their impressive displays, capable processors, and robust battery life, these devices are poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. POCO continues its commitment to providing value-packed devices that cater to the needs of tech-savvy users.

Source.