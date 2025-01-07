Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro: Launch Date, Specification, Tentative Price, And More

Explore the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro: launch date, specs, expected price, and more. Launching January 9, 2025, these smartphones promise flagship performance at affordable prices.

The Poco X7 series is generating significant buzz as one of the first major smartphone launches of 2025. Positioned in the mid-range segment, this series aims to deliver high-performance devices with flagship-level specifications at competitive prices. The lineup consists of the Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro, and the Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, all designed to appeal to tech enthusiasts seeking a blend of innovation and performance.

Launch Date and Availability

Poco has officially confirmed that the Poco X7 series will launch in India on January 9, 2025. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel at 5:30 PM, with the smartphones expected to be available for purchase soon after.

Poco X7 Pro: Redefining Mid-Range

The Poco X7 Pro is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo recently launched in China. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage across all variants. Notably, it will also debut with the new Hyper OS 2.0 UI in India, based on Android 15.

The device boasts a large 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, ensuring extended usage and minimal downtime. The display is a 6.67-inch 1.5K flat OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco X7 Pro sports a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 20MP front-facing camera caters to selfies and video calls. Adding to its durability, the phone is equipped with an IP66, IP67, IP68, and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco X7: Affordable Excellence

The Poco X7 also prioritizes camera quality, with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter enhanced with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This setup promises sharp, detailed photos even in low-light conditions. Performance is further boosted by the inclusion of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Visually, the Poco X7 features a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Durability is addressed with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Competitive Pricing

The Poco X7 series is expected to be competitively priced for the Indian market. The Poco X7 is confirmed to be priced under ₹20,000, making it an attractive option in the mid-range segment. The Poco X7 Pro, with its more advanced features, will be priced under ₹30,000, offering flagship-level performance at a more accessible price point.

Source.