ASUS ROG Phone 9 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 appears on Geekbench, revealing Snapdragon 8 Elite, 24GB RAM, Android 15, and impressive ML performance. Get ready for a gaming powerhouse!

ASUS is set to unleash its latest gaming powerhouse, the ROG Phone 9 series, on the global stage on November 19th. This highly anticipated launch is expected to introduce both standard and pro models, building upon the legacy of the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance, the ROG Phone 9 series aims to redefine mobile gaming.

Unveiling the Beast: Specifications and Benchmarks

Early glimpses of the ASUS ROG Phone 9/9 Pro have emerged from Geekbench, where the device, bearing the model number ASUSAI2501E, has undergone rigorous testing. The benchmarking results confirm the integration of the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising a significant leap in processing power. Coupled with an impressive 24GB RAM, the ROG Phone 9 series is poised to handle even the most demanding games and applications with ease. The device will launch with Android 15 OS, providing users with the latest software experience.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listing sheds light on the device’s machine learning capabilities. Achieving a score of 1,812 points in the Core ML Neural Engine Inference test, the ROG Phone 9/9 Pro demonstrates its readiness for AI-powered features and enhanced user experiences.

A Gamer’s Dream: Design and Features

ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 series will inherit the distinctive design of its predecessor. The iconic pentagon-shaped camera island will house a triple-sensor setup, capturing stunning photos and videos. While the traditional RGB-lit ROG logo will be absent, a new ROG text featuring ASUS’s ‘AniMe Vision’ LED paneling will add a touch of personalization and flair. Gamers will appreciate the return of the pressure-sensitive AirTriggers on the right side of the device, providing an edge in competitive gameplay. ASUS has also teased the inclusion of AI features, hinting at intelligent optimizations and enhanced gaming experiences.

Global Launch and Anticipated Availability

With the official launch event just around the corner, excitement is building for the ROG Phone 9 series. Following the precedent set by the ROG Phone 8 duo, which was unveiled at CES in January and subsequently released in India, a similar launch timeline is expected. This suggests that eager fans in India and other regions won’t have to wait long to experience the power of the ROG Phone 9 series firsthand.

As ASUS prepares to unveil its latest gaming flagship, the ROG Phone 9 series promises to push the boundaries of mobile gaming technology. With its powerful specifications, innovative features, and striking design, the ROG Phone 9 series is poised to capture the attention of gamers and tech enthusiasts worldwide.