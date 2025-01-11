Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7: In-Depth Comparison

Compare Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7 in detail: design, performance, camera, battery, and display. Find out which smartphone suits your needs best.

The Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7 have made waves in the smartphone market, offering powerful specifications at competitive price points. While both devices aim to cater to performance enthusiasts, they differ in several critical aspects like dimensions, display technology, chipsets, battery life, and camera performance. If you’re wondering which one suits your needs, this detailed comparison breaks down every feature of these smartphones to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

The Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7 share a modern and robust design, but they differ slightly in size and weight. The Poco X7 Pro measures 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 195 g or 198 g, making it slightly more compact but heavier than the Poco X7, which has dimensions of 162.3 x 74.4 x 8.4 mm or 8.6 mm and weighs 185.5 g or 190 g. The difference in weight can be attributed to the larger battery in the Pro model.

Both models feature a glass front for durability, with the Poco X7 Pro using Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while the Poco X7 comes with the more advanced Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The backs are made of either plastic or a silicone polymer with an eco-leather finish, giving users the option to choose a design that suits their style.

Additionally, both phones come with an IP68 rating, offering dust and water resistance. However, the Poco X7 Pro provides slightly better regional variations for water depth resistance, making it more durable in extreme conditions.

Display: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

Both the Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7 feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, support for Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification. These displays ensure vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and smooth scrolling, making them ideal for gaming and media consumption.

The Poco X7 Pro, however, stands out with its superior peak brightness of 3200 nits, compared to the 3000 nits offered by the Poco X7. This makes the Pro model better suited for outdoor usage under bright sunlight. Both phones share the same resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, resulting in a crisp ~446 ppi pixel density for detailed visuals.

In terms of display protection, the Poco X7 Pro is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while the Poco X7 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers marginally better resistance to scratches and drops.

Performance: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

Performance is a major differentiator between the two models. The Poco X7 Pro is powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. Its CPU configuration includes a combination of high-performance Cortex-A725 cores and efficient Cortex-A520 cores, ensuring unparalleled speed and multitasking capabilities. The GPU, Mali-G720 MC7, further enhances the Pro model’s ability to handle graphic-intensive games and applications.

On the other hand, the Poco X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra, also built on a 4nm process. While this chipset is efficient and capable, its CPU and GPU configurations (featuring Cortex-A78 cores and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU) are less powerful compared to the Pro variant. This makes the Poco X7 Pro a better choice for heavy users and gamers who need top-tier performance.

Software: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

The Poco X7 Pro comes with Android 15, layered with HyperOS 2, the latest version of Poco’s custom operating system. This combination ensures a smoother, more refined user experience with access to the latest features and security updates. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 runs on Android 14 with HyperOS, which, while still robust, lacks some of the advanced optimizations available in the Pro variant.

Both devices are expected to receive software updates, but the Poco X7 Pro holds the advantage with its more up-to-date operating system and user interface.

Camera: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

Both devices feature a 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, ensuring clear and stable images even in low-light conditions. The 8 MP ultrawide camera, shared by both phones, offers a 120° field of view, making it ideal for capturing landscapes and group shots.

The Poco X7 adds a 2 MP macro camera, providing extra versatility for close-up shots. However, in terms of video capabilities, the Poco X7 Pro takes the lead with support for 4K video recording at 60fps and HDR10+, whereas the Poco X7 is limited to 4K at 30fps. This makes the Pro model a better option for content creators who prioritize high-quality video recording.

On the front, both phones house a 20 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording at 30fps, with the Poco X7 offering an additional 60fps option for smoother videos.

Battery: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

Battery capacity is a major area of difference between these two models. The Poco X7 Pro packs a massive 6000 mAh battery (or 6550 mAh for the India-specific version), offering extended usage times, especially for power users. In comparison, the Poco X7 comes with a smaller 5110 mAh battery (or 5500 mAh in India).

The charging speeds further set these devices apart. The Poco X7 Pro supports 90W wired charging, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 42 minutes, and even includes reverse wired charging capabilities. The Poco X7 is equipped with 45W fast charging, which takes approximately 52 minutes to fully charge.

Connectivity and Audio: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

Both the Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7 are equipped with dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi 6, NFC (market-dependent), and USB Type-C ports. However, the Pro model has an edge with Bluetooth 6.0, offering better connectivity and lower latency compared to the Bluetooth 5.4 on the standard model.

For audio enthusiasts, the Poco X7 Pro supports 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res Wireless audio, providing a superior listening experience. Both devices lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, so users will need to rely on wireless or USB Type-C audio solutions.

Special Editions and Colors: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

The Poco X7 Pro is available in Black/Yellow, White, Green, and a striking Red (Iron Man Edition), catering to users who prefer bold designs. The Poco X7, while simpler in its options, comes in Black, Green, and Silver, appealing to those who prefer a more classic look.

Pricing: Poco X7 Pro vs Poco X7

Poco X7 Pro: Starts at ₹27,999

Poco X7: Starts at ₹21,999

Conclusion:

Choosing between the Poco X7 Pro and Poco X7 ultimately depends on your requirements and budget. The Poco X7 Pro is ideal for those who need top-tier performance, brighter displays, faster charging, and advanced video recording capabilities. Its powerful chipset, large battery, and premium features make it a perfect choice for gamers, heavy users, and content creators.

On the other hand, the Poco X7 offers excellent value for money, with a lighter build, versatile camera setup, and reliable performance. It’s a great option for users who want a high-quality smartphone at a slightly lower price point.

Both devices excel in their respective segments, but if budget isn’t a concern, the Poco X7 Pro is undoubtedly the better choice.