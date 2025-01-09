POCO X7, X7 Pro Launched in India: Dimensity 8400 Ultra, IP69 Rating, Prices, and Specifications

POCO X7, X7 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 8400/7300 Ultra, HyperOS, IP69 rating, starting at Rs 19,999. Check price, specs, and features.

POCO has unveiled the POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro in India, marking the global debut of the new mid-range smartphones. These devices serve as successors to the popular POCO X6 and X6 Pro, introducing several upgrades, including faster chipsets, enhanced displays, and improved cameras. Here’s a detailed overview of the POCO X7 series’ price, availability, and specifications.

Color options include POCO Yellow, Glacier Green, and Cosmic Silver for the POCO X7, while the POCO X7 Pro comes in POCO Yellow, Nebula Green, and Obsidian Black. The pricing includes bank offers and discounts, such as a Rs 2,000 ICICI Bank discount and a Rs 1,000 additional coupon for the X7 Pro, and Rs 2,000 bank offers and Rs 2,000 exchange offers for the X7.

POCO X7 Specifications

The POCO X7 sports a slightly smaller 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, with 3,000 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for a premium visual experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera for clear selfies.

The phone houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W TurboCharge support, achieving a full charge in 47 minutes. Running on HyperOS based on Android 14, the phone promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It also includes AI-driven features like AI Night Mode, AI Magic Eraser Pro, and AI Sky Replacement for enhanced photography. Similar to the Pro model, it features an IP66/68/69 rating, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

POCO X7 Pro Specifications

The POCO X7 Pro features a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display with Gorilla Glass 7i protection, offering 3,200 nits peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an excellent viewing experience. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring top-notch performance for multitasking and gaming. In the camera department, it boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS + EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a massive 6,550mAh battery, which supports 90W TurboCharge, allowing it to charge fully in just 47 minutes. On the software side, it runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, with assured three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Additional AI features include AI Notes, AI Recorder, AI Subtitles, AI Erase Pro, and AI Interpreter for a smarter user experience. The device also comes with an IP66/68/69 rating, ensuring durability, along with Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

POCO X7, X7 Pro Pricing and Availability in India

The POCO X7 series offers competitive pricing in India. The POCO X7 starts at Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. The POCO X7 Pro is available in two configurations: the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at Rs 24,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costing Rs 26,999.

The first sale for the POCO X7 Pro is scheduled for January 14th at 12 noon via Flipkart, while the POCO X7 will go on sale on January 17th at 12 noon. Both models come with attractive offers, including bank discounts and exchange benefits. The POCO X7 is available in POCO Yellow, Glacier Green, and Cosmic Silver, while the POCO X7 Pro comes in POCO Yellow, Nebula Green, and Obsidian Black.