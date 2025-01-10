Poco X7 vs Poco X6: Which Offers Better Value for Your Money?

Compare Poco X7 and Poco X6: Display, performance, camera, and battery explained. Find out which mid-range smartphone suits your needs in 2025.

The Poco X7 and Poco X6 are two highly anticipated mid-range smartphones catering to users who prioritize performance, durability, and affordability. Both devices pack excellent hardware and software capabilities, but their differences make each model suitable for specific user needs. This detailed comparison dives into the key aspects, including design, display, performance, cameras, and battery life, helping you decide which smartphone is the right choice for you.

Design and Build Quality: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

Starting with the build, the Poco X7 is slightly larger and heavier than the Poco X6, measuring 162.3 x 74.4 x 8.4 mm or 8.6 mm and weighing 185.5 g or 190 g, depending on the variant. It comes with a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and offers two back panel options: a plastic back or an eco-friendly silicone polymer back. This eco-leather option is aimed at users seeking sustainability. Another significant feature is its IP68 or IP69 water and dust resistance (depending on the market), allowing the device to survive in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

In comparison, the Poco X6 is more compact and lighter, with dimensions of 161.2 x 74.3 x 8 mm and a weight of 181 g. It features a Gorilla Glass Victus front, a plastic back, and a plastic frame, which provides good durability but does not match the premium feel of the X7. It has an IP54 rating, offering basic dust and splash resistance, making it suitable for everyday use but not as rugged as the X7.

Display: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

The display is one of the most important aspects for smartphone users, and both the Poco X7 and Poco X6 feature identical 6.67-inch AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. These displays deliver smooth scrolling and immersive visuals. Both phones support 68 billion colors and Dolby Vision, ensuring vivid and true-to-life colors.

However, the Poco X7 takes the lead with HDR10+ support and an industry-leading peak brightness of 3000 nits, compared to the 1800 nits peak brightness on the Poco X6. This makes the X7 better suited for outdoor usage in bright sunlight. Additionally, the Poco X7 includes always-on display functionality, a feature missing in the X6.

Performance and Software: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

Performance is a crucial deciding factor, and here the two devices differ significantly. The Poco X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. Its octa-core CPU features four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz for handling intensive tasks and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz for efficiency. This chipset, paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, delivers excellent performance for gaming, multitasking, and heavy applications.

The Poco X6, on the other hand, is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, also built on a 4nm process. Its octa-core CPU includes slightly lower clocked Cortex-A78 cores at 2.4 GHz and Cortex-A55 cores at 1.95 GHz, coupled with an Adreno 710 GPU. While the X6 offers solid performance, it falls slightly behind the X7 in terms of raw power.

Both devices run on HyperOS, but the Poco X7 comes with Android 14 out of the box, ensuring the latest features and better security updates. The Poco X6 ships with Android 13, though it promises up to three major Android upgrades, keeping it future-proof.

Camera Capabilities: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

The Poco X7 boasts a versatile triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor featuring an impressive f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). This is paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 120° field of view and a 2 MP macro lens for close-up photography. Its camera system supports advanced video recording capabilities, including 4K@24/30fps and 1080p@120fps, ensuring high-quality video content with stabilization through gyro-EIS.

The Poco X6 also offers a triple-camera system but with a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. While the higher megapixel count might attract some users, its smaller sensor size results in slightly less light capture compared to the X7. The X6 shares the same 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro lenses as the X7 and supports video recording up to 4K@30fps.

For selfies, the Poco X7 is equipped with a 20 MP front-facing camera, while the Poco X6 offers a 16 MP selfie shooter. Both devices support 1080p video recording at 60fps, delivering smooth and clear video calls or content creation.

Battery and Charging: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

Battery life is another important factor for users. The Poco X7 is powered by a 5110 mAh battery (with a 5500 mAh variant exclusive to the Indian market) and supports 45W fast charging, which charges the device to 100% in 52 minutes.

The Poco X6, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller 5100 mAh battery, but its 67W fast charging technology allows it to charge fully in just 44 minutes. If quick charging is a priority, the X6 edges out the X7, but the latter compensates with slightly better battery longevity.

Connectivity and Audio: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

Both devices feature dual speakers for an immersive audio experience. However, the Poco X6 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, which remains a rare but welcome feature for wired audio lovers. The Poco X7 lacks this feature but compensates with Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification for superior sound quality via Bluetooth.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and an Infrared port on both devices. The Poco X7 has the edge with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, offering faster speeds and better wireless connectivity than the Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the X6.

Miscellaneous Features: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

The Poco X7 includes advanced features like an under-display fingerprint sensor, 24-bit/192kHz audio, and an eco-friendly design option, which appeals to users seeking premium and sustainable features. Both devices include USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support, dual Nano-SIM slots, and robust positioning systems like GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for navigation.

Colors and Variants: Poco X7 vs Poco X6

The Poco X7 is available in Black, Green, and Silver, while the Poco X6 offers Black, White, and Blue color options. Both devices provide storage variants, with the X7 offering 128GB to 512GB options and the X6 starting from 256GB.

The Poco X7 and Poco X6 cater to different user preferences, making the choice largely dependent on individual priorities. The Poco X7 stands out for its brighter display, rugged build quality, and the latest software, making it ideal for users who prioritize durability and premium features. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset ensures superior performance, while its IP68/IP69 water resistance and Hi-Res Wireless Audio enhance its appeal. On the other hand, the Poco X6 offers faster charging with its 67W wired support, a higher-resolution 64 MP camera, and the convenience of a 3.5mm headphone jack, making it a practical choice for those focused on photography, quick charging, and budget-friendly options. Both devices offer excellent value, with the Poco X7 being a better option for users seeking advanced features and longevity, while the Poco X6 caters to those looking for a compact and affordable all-rounder. Consider your needs—whether it’s gaming, durability, or photography—and choose the one that best fits your lifestyle.