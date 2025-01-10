OPPO India Showcases the Magic of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ with Reno13 Series

Celebrate life’s adventures with OPPO Reno13 Series. Featuring AI-Powered Camera System and unique offers, the series goes on sale from 11th Jan 2025!

OPPO India has unveiled a series of short films inspired by the iconic movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina. This initiative aligns with the Reno13 Series’ brand campaign #LiveInTheMoment, highlighting its AI-Powered Camera System. The campaign focuses on celebrating life’s spontaneity and adventures, perfectly captured through the advanced features of the Reno13 Series.

Campaign Overview: Reliving Iconic Moments

The campaign comprises four short films, showcasing the adventures of the trio as they recreate iconic scenes from the film. Each story highlights the AI-Powered Camera System of the OPPO Reno13 Series, including features like AI Live Photo, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and Underwater Photography Mode. These short films, reflecting the vibrant and adventurous spirit of today’s youth, are being released across social media platforms and OTT platforms in phases.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushant Vasishta, Head of Product and Digital Marketing, OPPO India, stated, “At OPPO India, we aim to blend technology with creative storytelling. Just as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara inspired a generation, the Reno13 Series empowers today’s youth to capture life’s moments with unmatched clarity and creativity.”

Highlights from the Short Films

1. Beachside Prank and AI Live Photo

The first film showcases the trio plotting a prank at a beachside bar. Siddhant takes the lead, but his friends leave him to face the consequences. His reactions are captured using the AI Live Photo feature, delivering 2K-level clarity.

2. Underwater Adventure with Reno13

In the second film, Ishaan encourages Vedang to dive into a pool, with Siddhant eventually pulling him in. The trio captures their fun using the Underwater Photography Mode, supported by the Reno13 Series’ IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, ensuring resistance to splash, dust, and freshwater.

3. Motion Shots with AI Unblur

The third film features a Flamenco-themed party, where a dancer invites Ishaan to the floor. Siddhant uses the AI Unblur feature to capture a clear shot of Ishaan’s impromptu performance.

4. Humorous Moments and AI Reflection Remover

The final film, set to go live on January 11th, 2025, shows Siddhant taking an official video call while Ishaan and Vedang relax in a car. Vedang uses the AI Reflection Remover to snap a perfect photo, eliminating any glass reflections.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Reno13 Series will be available from 11th January 2025 across mainline retail outlets, the OPPO E-store, and Flipkart.

Reno13 Pro Pricing:

₹49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

₹54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Reno13 Pricing:

₹37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

₹39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Exclusive Offers

Mainline Retail Outlets and OPPO E-store:

Liquid Damage Protection for six months.

Exchange Bonus of ₹3,000.

EMIs starting at ₹2,111 per month.

10% Cashback with cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank.

Zero down payment plans for up to 12 months with Bajaj, TVS Credit, and others.

Flipkart Offers: