Bosch Launches Unlimited 7 Vacuum Cleaner in India

Discover the Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, launched by BSH Home Appliances in India, offering powerful, flexible, and convenient cleaning solutions for modern homes.

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd. recently introduced the Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner in India, aiming to enhance the home cleaning experience with its innovative features. This launch is part of BSH’s strategic move to expand its product lineup in the cleaning category, focusing on addressing the specific needs of Indian consumers.

Key Highlights:

The Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner boasts a high dust pick-up rate of over 99.9%.

Features a TurboSpin motor and a 3.0 Ah battery for extended runtime and powerful cleaning.

Designed with flexibility and ease of use in mind, it includes a flex tube, ergonomic handle, and LED lights for illuminating dark corners.

Saif Khan, MD & CEO of BSH Home Appliances, emphasized the company’s focus on innovation and consumer-centric design.

The Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner stands as a response to the growing demand for efficient and easy-to-use home cleaning solutions in India. The product is designed to cater to the diverse needs of Indian households, offering powerful cleaning capabilities, extended battery life, and ergonomic design for comfortable use.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Cleaning

The Unlimited 7 features a TurboSpin motor that delivers powerful suction, capable of running at 66,000 rpm, making it efficient across various surfaces. Its 3.0 Ah battery provides a long runtime, enabling users to clean up to 1000 sq ft on a single charge. With its flex tube and quick stand, the vacuum cleaner offers improved maneuverability and easy storage, streamlining the cleaning process for users.

Furthermore, the vacuum cleaner’s design incorporates intuitive features like a nozzle foot release, ergonomic handheld design, and LED lights for better visibility in dark areas. It also comes equipped with an auto mode that adjusts power based on the surface being cleaned, ensuring optimal efficiency.

A Step Towards Transforming Home Cleaning

BSH Home Appliances aims to redefine home cleaning in India with the launch of the Bosch Unlimited 7 Handstick Vacuum Cleaner. Saif Khan highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and addressing consumer needs with the introduction of this sophisticated cleaning tool.

The vacuum cleaner is available in multiple color options, catering to the aesthetic preferences of consumers, and is priced starting at Rs 30,000. With its combination of power, flexibility, and convenience, the Bosch Unlimited 7 is set to make a significant impact on the Indian market, offering a superior cleaning solution to modern Indian households.