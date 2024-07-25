Portronics Unveils Toad 5: A Transparent Wireless Mouse with RGB Flair

Portronics launches Toad 5, a transparent wireless mouse with customizable RGB lighting, dual connectivity, and rechargeable battery for seamless productivity and gaming.

Portronics, a leading Indian gadget brand, introduces the Toad 5, a striking transparent wireless mouse designed to add a touch of personality to your workspace. The Toad 5 combines eye-catching aesthetics with practical features, catering to both productivity-focused users and casual gamers.

Silent Operation & Dual Connectivity

Beyond its transparent design, the Toad 5 boasts silent operation, ensuring a quiet and focused work environment. The mouse supports dual-mode connectivity, seamlessly switching between Bluetooth V5.3 and 2.4GHz wireless connections for versatile and reliable performance.

Customizable RGB Lighting & Gaming Features

The Toad 5’s customizable RGB lighting adds a vibrant touch to your setup, while the adjustable optical sensitivity of up to 1600 dpi allows for seamless transitions from work tasks to gaming sessions. The mouse also supports multi-device pairing, enabling effortless switching between devices.

Rechargeable Battery & Eco-Friendly Design

Equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery, the Toad 5 reduces the need for frequent battery replacements, minimizing environmental impact. The mouse can be conveniently recharged via a standard USB Type-C port.

Pricing & Availability

The Portronics Toad 5 is available at an introductory price of INR 849 on the company’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty.