Portronics Introduces Luxcell Bind 20K Power Bank with Built-In Cables for Simultaneous Multi-Device Charging

Portronics has launched the Luxcell Bind 20K, a power bank designed to cater to the needs of on-the-go individuals requiring a reliable charging solution for their electronic devices. The product is now available in the market, equipped with a capacity of 20,000mAh and multiple built-in cables.

Multi-Device Charging Capability

The Luxcell Bind 20K features an impressive 20,000mAh battery capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously. This power bank is designed to reduce the need for carrying extra cables as it includes an 8-pin cable for iOS devices and a Type-C cable for Android devices. Additionally, it offers a full-sized Type-A USB port for charging an extra device, making it highly versatile.

Flight-Approved and Universal Compatibility

Designed to be universally compatible, the Luxcell Bind 20K can charge a variety of devices, including tablets, smartphones, and Bluetooth-enabled devices like TWS earbuds. Its flight-approved status allows users to carry and use the power bank on airplanes without restrictions, enhancing its utility for frequent travelers.

Safety and Convenience Features

This device is equipped with a simple user interface, featuring a button and an LED indicator to show the power bank’s battery status. It is also BIS-certified, which assures protection against common electrical issues such as short circuits, overheating, and over-current. Portronics includes a Type-C to Type-C cable in the package to facilitate fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Luxcell Bind 20K is competitively priced at INR 1,499 as an introductory offer. It is available for purchase on the company’s official website and through major online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select offline stores. Each purchase comes with a 12-month warranty, providing additional peace of mind to consumers.