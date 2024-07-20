Prime Day Special: Samsung’s Galaxy M35 5G Goes on Sale in India

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launches in India with powerful processor, stunning display, advanced camera features, and long-lasting battery. Get yours now!

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the sale of Galaxy M35 5G in India. The latest addition to Samsung’s immensely popular Galaxy M series, promises to redefine the smartphone experience with several segment-leading features.

Blazing-Fast Performance and Enhanced Durability

The Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor and a vapor cooling chamber for smooth and efficient performance. It is also the first in the Galaxy M series to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for exceptional durability.

Immersive Display and Audio

The phone boasts a segment-leading 120Hz sAMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 1000 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. The Infinity-O display provides an immersive viewing experience, while the Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers enhance the audio quality.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The Galaxy M35 5G takes photography to the next level with a 50MP No Shake Camera, Nightography for stunning low-light shots, and Astrolapse for capturing captivating time-lapse videos of the night sky. Additional features like Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take, Image Clipper, and Fun Mode further enhance the user experience.

Long-Lasting Battery and Convenient Features

The smartphone packs a segment-best 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging for extended usage. It also includes the Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay for convenient payments and secure storage of essential IDs and documents. Samsung Knox Vault, a defense-grade security feature, safeguards sensitive data, ensuring user privacy and security.

Pricing, Availability, and Offers

The Galaxy M35 5G is available in three stunning colors – Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey – and can be purchased on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

The Galaxy M35 5G is offered in three storage options, each with attractive discounts. The base model, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at INR 19,999 but can be purchased for an effective price of INR 16,999 after instant discounts and cashback. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 21,499, with discounts bringing it down to INR 18,499. Finally, the highest-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for INR 24,499, but with discounts, the effective price becomes INR 21,499.

Additionally, select Galaxy M Series users can get an extra INR 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay, and all users can earn rewards on Samsung Wallet Tap & Pay transactions.