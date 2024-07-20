Honor’s Prime Day Deals: Massive Savings on Laptops & Tablets

Grab the best deals on HONOR laptops and tablets during Amazon Prime Day 2024! Enjoy huge discounts on high-performance devices from July 18th to 22nd.

Honor, a renowned global provider of smart devices, is thrilled to offer significant discounts on its range of high-performance laptops and tablets for Amazon Prime Day 2024. Known for its innovative devices catering to modern youth and professionals, Honor is committed to redefining performance and style. With the Prime Day sale approaching, Honor is slashing prices on its laptops and tablets, making them more accessible than ever.

Unbeatable Laptop Deals (Valid July 19th to 22nd):

HONOR 13th Gen X14 Pro (2024) 8+512GB: Enjoy a 37.7% discount, now available for ₹47,990 (MRP ₹76,999).

HONOR 13th Gen X14 Pro (2024) 16+512GB: Grab a 38.3% discount, now priced at ₹49,990 (MRP ₹80,999).

HONOR 13th Gen X16 Pro (2024) 8+512GB: Save 36.7% with a price of ₹49,990 (MRP ₹78,999).

HONOR 13th Gen X16 Pro (2024) 16+512GB: Enjoy a 38.9% discount, now available for ₹51,990 (MRP ₹84,999).

HONOR 12th Gen lite X16 (2024) 16+512GB: A significant 43.6% discount brings it down to ₹43,990 (MRP ₹77,999).

Impressive Tablet Deals (Valid July 18th to 21st):

HONOR Pad 9 (8+256GB): Get a 34.3% discount, now priced at ₹22,999 (MRP ₹34,999).

HONOR Pad X9 (4+128GB): A massive 42.3% discount brings it down to ₹14,999 (MRP ₹25,999).

HONOR Pad X9 (8+128GB): Save 32.0% with a price of ₹16,999 (MRP ₹24,999).

About the Discounted Products:

HONOR Pad X9:

This latest tablet boasts 13GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its sleek design, immersive audio with six speakers, and long-lasting battery make it perfect for entertainment and productivity.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro:

These recently launched laptops are the most affordable under ₹60,000 with a powerful 13th Gen Intel i5 H-series processor. With long battery life and impressive performance, they cater to the needs of modern users on the move.

HONOR 12th Gen lite X16:

This stylish and lightweight laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, ample RAM, and a spacious SSD, making it ideal for office and study tasks.

HONOR Pad 9:

Introduced earlier this year, this tablet features a Snapdragon 6th Gen chipset, a large 12.1-inch display, an eight-speaker audio system, and fast charging capabilities, ensuring a premium content consumption experience.

Don’t Miss Out!

With these incredible discounts, Honor is making premium technology more accessible. Upgrade your tech with Honor’s latest laptops and tablets during Amazon Prime Day 2024 and experience the future of performance and style.