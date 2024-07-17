Samsung Launches Galaxy M35 5G in India with Segment-Leading ‘Monster’ Features

Samsung India has unveiled the Galaxy M35 5G, the newest addition to its popular Galaxy M series. This smartphone aims to redefine the segment with an array of top-tier features, including a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, a 120Hz sAMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery, and advanced camera capabilities.

Monster Performance

The Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor, ensuring fast and efficient performance. A vapor cooling chamber further enhances the user experience by preventing overheating during demanding tasks like gaming. The smartphone also boasts a dedicated Gaming Hub with Game Booster for an optimized gaming experience.

Unmatched Durability

Setting a new standard in the segment, the Galaxy M35 5G is the first in the series to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. This not only makes the device more resistant to drops and scratches but also gives users peace of mind.

Stunning Visuals

The Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 120Hz sAMOLED display with Infinity-O (HID) Full HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. This translates to a vibrant and smooth viewing experience even in bright outdoor conditions. The smartphone also features Dolby Atmos powered stereo speakers for immersive audio.

Advanced Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP No Shake Camera with Nightography, enabling clear and detailed shots even in low light. The Astrolapse feature further enhances the camera’s capabilities, allowing users to capture stunning time-lapse videos of the night sky. The Galaxy M35 5G also comes equipped with a range of other features like Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, Single Take, Image Clipper, and Fun Mode.

Long-Lasting Battery

The Galaxy M35 5G packs a 6000mAh battery, the largest in its segment, providing up to two days of usage on a single charge. With 25W fast charging support, users can quickly top up their battery and get back to what they love doing.

Enhanced Security and Convenience

The Galaxy M35 5G prioritizes user security with Samsung Knox Vault and defense-grade Knox Security. It also offers convenient payment options through the Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy M35 5G is available in three colors: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey. It can be purchased on Amazon, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores. Special offers and discounts are available during the initial launch period.