Realme 13 Pro+ Earns Certifications, First Look Revealed, More Details Emerge

Following its FCC certification last week, the Realme 13 Pro+ has now secured approval from China’s TENAA, providing a clearer picture of this highly anticipated smartphone. While the accompanying images adhere to TENAA’s typical low-quality standard, they confirm previous rumors about the phone’s design, showcasing a black exterior, curved-edge display, and a back panel featuring either frosted glass or faux leather. Notably, the camera island adopts a prominent circular design, a departure from previous Realme models.

The TENAA certification also sheds light on the phone’s specifications, confirming that in China, the Realme 13 Pro+ will be available in four configurations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. This wide range of options caters to diverse user needs and budgets. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, promising smooth performance and efficient power consumption. Additionally, it will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering users a vibrant and responsive visual experience.

Marketed as the “first professional AI camera phone,” the Realme 13 Pro+ is rumored to house a sizable 5,050 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging. It is also anticipated to feature a dual 50 MP camera system, comprising a main camera equipped with the Sony IMX890 sensor and a 3x periscope zoom camera utilizing the Sony IMX882 sensor. This advanced camera setup, combined with AI capabilities, is expected to deliver exceptional image quality and versatility for photography enthusiasts.

In terms of software, the device will launch with Android 14, overlaid with Realme UI. This combination is likely to offer a user-friendly interface with various customization options and features. With the Realme 13 Pro series already teased for an Indian launch, these certifications hint at an imminent official reveal, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts and Realme fans worldwide. More details about the Realme 13 Pro+ are expected to emerge soon, providing a comprehensive understanding of its capabilities and features.