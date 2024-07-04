Samsung Unleashes the Galaxy Book4 Ultra: A Powerhouse Laptop with Cutting-Edge Features

Samsung has recently launched its latest flagship laptop, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, in India. This high-performance laptop is designed to cater to users who demand the best in terms of power, performance, and features.

Display and Design

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a sleek and compact design, featuring a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display with 3K resolution and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display also includes Vision Booster technology for enhanced visibility in bright environments and an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and eye strain.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 or 7 processors with an advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU), offering 2.3X AI acceleration, a 10% CPU boost, and a 13% GPU boost over the previous generation Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The laptop is equipped with NVIDIA TensorRT and DLSS technology for improved image and video quality, supporting over 300 RTX AI games.

Thermal Management and Audio

To ensure optimal performance and user comfort, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra features a 23% larger vapor chamber, improved thermal capacity, and a dual fan design. This results in reduced heat and noise, providing a more enjoyable user experience. The laptop also boasts AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual microphones for crystal-clear audio during calls and media consumption.

Security and Connectivity

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra prioritizes data security with a dedicated Samsung Knox security chip. The laptop also supports fast charging, reaching 55% battery capacity in just 30 minutes with a 140W adapter via USB-C. Additionally, it includes HDMI 2.1 ports and Thunderbolt 4 for seamless connectivity and faster file transfers.

Seamless Integration with Galaxy Ecosystem

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra seamlessly integrates with the Galaxy ecosystem, offering several features that enhance the overall user experience:

Connected Camera: Utilize your Galaxy phone camera for superior video calls and content creation.

Utilize your Galaxy phone camera for superior video calls and content creation. AI-Enhanced Studio Effects: Edit videos efficiently with reduced CPU power consumption.

Edit videos efficiently with reduced CPU power consumption. Photo Remaster: Automatically enhance old photos using AI algorithms.

Automatically enhance old photos using AI algorithms. Windows Copilot: Access phone features directly from your PC.

Access phone features directly from your PC. LE Audio and Auto Switch: Enjoy high-quality audio and seamless connection with Galaxy Buds.

Enjoy high-quality audio and seamless connection with Galaxy Buds. Samsung Studio: Advanced video editing capabilities with easy sharing and non-destructive editing.

Advanced video editing capabilities with easy sharing and non-destructive editing. Multi Control: Utilize the Galaxy Book4 Ultra’s mouse and keyboard on Galaxy tablets and phones.

Utilize the Galaxy Book4 Ultra’s mouse and keyboard on Galaxy tablets and phones. Second Screen: Extend your workspace by using a tablet as a secondary monitor for your laptop.

Extend your workspace by using a tablet as a secondary monitor for your laptop. Easy Phone Connection: Access up to 5 phone apps without installing them on your PC.

Access up to 5 phone apps without installing them on your PC. One UI 6 Book: Experience a consistent user interface across all your Galaxy devices.

Experience a consistent user interface across all your Galaxy devices. Goodnotes Integration: Efficiently manage documents and notes.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is available in Moonstone Gray finish and comes in two configurations:

Core Ultra 7, 16 GB RAM, and RTX 4050: Rs. 2,33,990

Core Ultra 9, 32 GB RAM, and RTX 4070: Rs. 2,81,990

The laptop can be purchased from Samsung’s official website (Samsung.com) and select offline stores starting today.