realme 13 Pro Series 5G: AI-Powered Camera Debuts in India July 30

realme, a leading smartphone brand among young consumers in India, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated realme 13 Pro Series 5G in the country. The launch event is scheduled for July 30th, 2024, at 12 noon. The realme 13 Pro Series 5G boasts cutting-edge camera innovations, including an Ultra Clear Camera with AI, and striking designs aimed at empowering users to capture the world with unprecedented clarity and creativity.

HYPERIMAGE+: A New Era in AI Photography

Earlier this month, realme introduced HYPERIMAGE+, an AI photography architecture specifically engineered for mobile photography in the age of artificial intelligence. This groundbreaking technology is integrated into both models of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G: the realme 13 Pro+ 5G and the realme 13 Pro 5G. HYPERIMAGE+ signifies the industry’s first AI photography architecture, revolutionizing image processing by elevating it to the RAW domain. This enhancement ensures superior image integrity, capturing true light and shadows with seamless transitions.

Unparalleled Camera System

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G features a remarkable dual main camera system designed to excel in diverse lighting conditions. It comprises a 50MP OIS main camera equipped with the industry-first Sony LYT-701 sensor, coupled with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera incorporating the Sony LYT-600 sensor, capable of 3x optical zoom. Both cameras have received the prestigious TÜV Rheinland High Resolution Camera Certification, underscoring their exceptional image quality and performance.

Artistry in Design: Impressionist Inspiration

Developed in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), the realme 13 Pro Series draws inspiration from the Impressionist movement, specifically the works of the renowned artist Claude Monet. The realme 13 Pro+ 5G and realme 13 Pro 5G will be available in Monet Gold and Monet Purple for the glass back panel variant, and in Emerald Green for the vegan leather option.

A Commitment to Innovation

With the imminent launch of the realme 13 Pro Series, realme reaffirms its dedication to providing exceptional user experiences through groundbreaking camera technology and captivating design. For further information, please visit realme’s official website and social media channels.