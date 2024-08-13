realme 13 Pro Series 5G Shatters Records: 112K Units Sold, Highest in Number Series History

realme, a brand known for its resonance with India’s young generation, has struck a chord once again with the introduction of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G, the latest addition to its premium Number Series. The series showcases two exceptional models: the realme 13 Pro+ 5G and the realme 13 Pro 5G. These devices blend state-of-the-art camera technology, dubbed the Ultra Clear Camera with AI, with designs that draw inspiration from the renowned Impressionist painter Claude Monet.

Unprecedented Sales Success

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G made its debut on August 6th at 12 noon, available for purchase through realme.com, Flipkart, and Mainline channels. The response was overwhelming, as the series swiftly achieved a groundbreaking feat within the Number Series lineage. Sales figures surpassed an impressive 112K units, marking the highest sales record to date for a Number Series smartphone. This accomplishment underscores the widespread appeal and desirability of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G.

The remarkable sales figures not only validate the brand’s strategic vision but also highlight the series’ ability to resonate with consumers seeking a combination of advanced technology and artistic expression in their smartphones.