Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Early Access Sale Starts July 30th on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores

Realme announces early access sale for the realme 13 Pro Series 5G on July 30th. Get INR 3,000 off, 12 months no-cost EMI, and an extended one-year warranty.

Realme, a popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, is set to launch its realme 13 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India on July 30th, 2024. The series features a Monet-inspired design in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and boasts a 50MP OIS main camera with the industry-first Sony LYT-701 sensor. It also includes a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 sensor and 3x optical zoom.

Early Access Sale Offers and Details

An early access sale for the realme 13 Pro Series 5G will be held on July 30th from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on realme.com and Flipkart. During this sale, buyers can take advantage of a bank offer for INR 3,000 off, along with 12 months of no-cost EMI and an extended one-year warranty.

Key Features of the Realme 13 Pro Series 5G