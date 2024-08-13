BOULT Unveils Klarity 1 & 3: Redefining Luxury in True Wireless Audio Technology

Discover the revolutionary Klarity 1 & 3 earbuds by BOULT, India's top-rated audio brand. Experience luxury with advanced noise cancellation, seamless connectivity, and premium design tailored for audiophiles and gamers. Dive into the future of sound with BOULT's latest innovations.

BOULT, India’s No 1 Rated Audio brand and a leader in audio technology, has unveiled its new Klarity Series, specifically the Klarity 1 & 3 models. These earbuds are designed to establish a new paradigm in luxury True Wireless Technology, combining luxury, functionality, and iconic design to create unparalleled audio solutions.

Innovations in Klarity 3

The newly launched Klarity 3 true wireless earbuds are poised to transform your listening experience with cutting-edge technology. These earbuds feature up to 50 dB of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and are equipped with six advanced microphones that ensure crystal-clear call quality. Boult AMP enhances app connectivity, enabling easy customization and control. The Klarity 3 offers Dual device pairing and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 technology for rapid connectivity. Users will enjoy an immersive Spatial Audio experience and up to 50 hours of playback time, thanks to Lightning Boult™ fast charging technology. Available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal, these earbuds also cater to gamers with a 45ms latency in Combat™ Gaming Mode and are supported by 13mm drivers and SBC AAC codec compatibility, ensuring a rich audio experience. IPX5 water resistance and being proudly crafted in India underscore BOULT’s commitment to quality.

Varun Gupta on the Klarity Series Launch

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, shared his enthusiasm about the launch. “The Klarity series marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovative audio solutions. We aim to enhance both music enthusiasts‘ and gamers’ experiences with our high-design, premium audio solutions.”

Features of Klarity 1

The Klarity 1 model is known for its unique hourglass-inspired design, which provides a light, ergonomic fit for extended comfort. Constructed from procranium metal with a liquid metal finish, these earbuds offer both durability and a sophisticated look. Integration with popular voice assistants makes controlling music and receiving directions effortless. The Klarity 1 stands out with its ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, offering an impressive 80-hour battery life and rapid charging capabilities—10 minutes of charging yields 180 minutes of playtime. The signature Klarity Signature Sound and powerful 13mm drivers deliver superior audio quality and bass, while the 40ms ultra-low latency is perfect for a seamless gaming experience.