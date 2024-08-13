Lenovo Legion Tab Launches in India: The Ultimate Gaming Tablet

Lenovo, a prominent global tech company, has introduced the Lenovo Legion Tab to the Indian market. This 8.8-inch QHD+ Android gaming tablet is designed specifically for gamers who frequently switch between devices, offering unmatched tablet performance.

Unmatched Performance

The Lenovo Legion Tab redefines tablet capabilities with its impressive gaming performance. It boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 – 4nm processor and 12GB of LPDDR5X memory. Despite its powerful specs, it remains sleek and portable, measuring just 7.6mm thin and weighing 350 grams. The tablet also offers ample storage with 256GB onboard and expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

To ensure optimal performance even during intense gaming sessions, the tablet incorporates the Legion ColdFront vapor thermal solution. It also offers three performance modes: Beast Mode for maximum frame rates, Balanced Mode for an optimal mix of performance, heat management, and battery life, and Energy Saving Mode to extend battery life.

Immersive Display

The Lenovo Legion Tab features an 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This translates to crisp, colorful visuals and a resolution of 2560*1600 pixels with 343 PPI and 98% DCI-P3 for vibrant colors. The screen also boasts a brightness of 500 nits for superior outdoor visibility and TUV full care 2.0 for eye comfort.

Seamless Integration with Lenovo Legion Ecosystem

The Lenovo Legion Tab seamlessly connects with other Legion devices using Lenovo Freestyle. Content can be effortlessly shared between the tablet and a Legion Laptop, enhancing the gaming experience. The tablet is also compatible with Legion monitors, headsets, keyboards, and mice.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Legion Tab will be available for purchase on Lenovo.com and Flipkart from August 15th onwards, priced at INR 39,999.