vivo Launches T3 Lite 5G: A Powerful Budget 5G Smartphone for India

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched the T3 Lite 5G in India, fulfilling its promise to deliver an affordable yet feature-packed 5G device. Boasting a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, an 8MP front camera, and a powerful Dimensity 6300 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM (plus 6GB virtual RAM), the T3 Lite 5G aims to redefine the budget smartphone segment.

Photography and Design:

The smartphone sports a versatile dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, promising stunning photography capabilities. A convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures quick and secure access, while the sleek design and vibrant color options, Vibrant Green and Majestic Black, cater to diverse preferences.

Battery and Performance:

Vivo prioritizes longevity and performance with a substantial 5000mAh battery, backed by a 4-year battery health guarantee and 15W fast charging. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor, coupled with ample RAM, guarantees smooth multitasking and efficient performance for daily tasks and entertainment.

Software and Connectivity:

Running on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, the T3 Lite 5G provides a user-friendly interface and access to the latest features. The device supports dual SIM functionality and offers comprehensive connectivity options, including 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Price and Availability:

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is competitively priced, starting at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and authorized retail stores nationwide from July 4, 2024.

Launch Offers:

To sweeten the deal, Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit Card transactions, adding further value to this already attractive package.

With its impressive specifications, competitive pricing, and enticing launch offers, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is poised to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable and powerful 5G smartphone. It is a testament to Vivo’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to all.