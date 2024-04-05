Realme 12x 5G Announces April Sale Events on Realme.com and Flipkart

Don't miss Realme 12x 5G's special and first sale on April 5th and 10th on Realme.com and Flipkart. Enjoy discounts and bank offers on this entry-level 5G smartphone.

Realme has announced upcoming sales for its 12x 5G model, including a special sale on April 5th, followed by the first sale on April 10th. These sales events will be held exclusively on Realme.com and Flipkart. Customers can look forward to discounts and bank offers during these sales.

Key Highlights:

Special Sale Date: April 5th, 2024, from 12 pm to 2 pm.

April 5th, 2024, from 12 pm to 2 pm. First Sale Date: April 10th, 2024, from 12 noon onwards.

April 10th, 2024, from 12 noon onwards. Discounts and Offers: INR 500 discount on the 6GB+128GB model and bank offers worth INR 1000 available on both Realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme 12x 5G is marketed as a competitive entry-level 5G smartphone. It features several noteworthy specifications and design elements that aim to enhance user experience. These include a 45W SUPER VOOC Charge, a 5000mAh battery, Air Gesture control, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and a display brightness of 800 nits. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset and a vapor chamber cooling system for improved performance. Design-wise, it boasts a slim body and offers a versatile camera setup, including a 50MP AI camera. Additional features include IP54 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and up to 16GB of dynamic RAM.

Sale Offers for Realme 12x 5G:

The 4GB+128GB model in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green is priced at INR 11,999, with a bank offer of INR 1000, bringing the offer price down to INR 10,999.

The 6GB+128GB model is priced at INR 13,499, with a discount of INR 500 and a bank offer of INR 1000, making it available for INR 11,999.

Bank offers are valid for ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank cards, enhancing the purchasing power of buyers during the sale period.

Realme’s Strategy and Offerings

The introduction of the Realme 12x 5G into the market underscores Realme’s focus on providing feature-packed smartphones at competitive price points. This strategy caters to a broad spectrum of customers, especially those seeking affordable 5G connectivity without compromising on performance and design aesthetics.

Realme emphasizes the Realme 12x 5G’s cutting-edge features, such as its fast charging capability, robust battery life, innovative air gesture control, and superior display and camera specifications, positioning it as a strong contender in its segment. The upcoming sales offer customers an opportunity to purchase this smartphone with added financial benefits, making advanced technology accessible to a wider audience.