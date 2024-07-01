Apple’s Next AirPods: Leaked Details Reveal Built-In Cameras and Enhanced Spatial Audio

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple is developing new AirPods equipped with built-in camera modules. Production is projected to commence in 2026, marking a significant expansion of Apple’s product ecosystem.

Enhanced Features and Integration

The innovative AirPods are rumored to incorporate an infrared camera, akin to the technology found in Face ID. This move aims to align AirPods with Apple’s Vision Pro and future Apple Vision headsets, enhancing the spatial audio experience. By integrating with the Vision Pro headset, the camera-equipped AirPods could enable dynamic adjustment of sound direction based on head movement, improving immersion.

Innovation in User Interaction

Beyond spatial audio, the infrared camera capabilities could open up possibilities for novel in-air gesture controls, revolutionizing user interaction with Apple devices. This potential advancement could transform the way users navigate and control their devices.

Production and Supply Chain

Foxconn has been identified as the primary supplier for the new IR camera modules, with a substantial production capacity. This indicates Apple’s commitment to realizing its ambitious production goals for the innovative AirPods.

Wearable Technology Expansion

The development of AirPods with cameras follows earlier reports suggesting Apple’s exploration of wearable form factors beyond AirPods, including smart glasses, a smart ring, and future Apple Watch iterations.

Blood Pressure Monitoring on Apple Watch 10

In related news, the Apple Watch 10 is rumored to include a blood pressure monitoring feature, although initially focusing on tracking changes over time rather than providing precise readings. This development underscores Apple’s ongoing dedication to integrating health and wellness features into its wearable devices.