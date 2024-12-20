Realme 14 Pro Series: Color-Changing Design, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and More

Realme 14 Pro series boasts color-changing tech, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, telephoto sensor, quad-curved display, IP69 rating, and more. Launching in India soon.

Realme is gearing up for the launch of its Realme 14 Pro series, following the recent release of the Realme 14x in India. The lineup is expected to include the Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+, and potentially a Realme 14 Pro Lite. Realme has already started teasing key features of the series, including the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a telephoto sensor.

Innovative Design with Color-Changing Technology

The Realme 14 Pro series will be the first to showcase cold-sensitive color-changing technology. This innovative feature, developed in partnership with Valeur Designers, uses advanced thermochromic pigments to change the device’s appearance in response to temperature fluctuations. When the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius, the back of the phone shifts from pearl white to vibrant blue.

The design also features a distinctive circular camera module with gold accents, housing triple cameras and a “MagicGlow” Triple Flash. The camera system boasts a HyperImage setup with an f/1.8 aperture and 120x zoom capabilities.

Display and Durability

The Realme 14 Pro series will sport a quad-curved display with a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a slim profile, measuring under sub-8mm in thickness.

Durability is a key focus, with the series achieving IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, indicating resistance to dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for an hour. The devices will also come with TUV Rheinland certification for protection against accidental drops and splashes.

Hardware and Expected Launch

In addition to the Pearl White color option, the Realme 14 Pro will also be available in Suede Grey. The MagicGlow Triple Flash is designed to enhance low-light photography by automatically restoring natural skin tones.

The Realme 14 Pro series is shaping up to be a compelling addition to the smartphone market. With its innovative color-changing technology, powerful hardware, impressive camera system, and durable design, it has the potential to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts. While the official launch date is still unknown, the anticipation is building, and it will be interesting to see how this series performs in the competitive smartphone landscape.

While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, the Realme 14 Pro series is anticipated to debut in India in January 2025.