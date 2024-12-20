Top 5 Video Games to Watch Out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and More

Get ready for 2025's biggest video game releases! From GTA 6 and Assassin's Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei, discover the top 5 games you won't want to miss.

The year 2025 is poised to be an exciting year for gamers, with a slew of highly anticipated titles scheduled for release. From open-world adventures to historical epics, there’s something to cater to every gaming preference. Let’s dive into the top 5 video games that should be on your radar for 2025.

Grand Theft Auto 6

After years of eager anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally on the horizon. Developed by Rockstar Games, this installment will transport players to the fictional state of Leonida, which encompasses Vice City. With its signature blend of action, dark humor, and an expansive open world, GTA 6 promises a thrilling experience. The game will introduce two main protagonists, offering players diverse perspectives and gameplay styles. Expect enhanced graphics, dynamic gameplay mechanics, and a captivating storyline when GTA 6 launches in the latter half of 2025.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft is set to revitalize the Assassin’s Creed franchise with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This time, the series ventures into 16th-century Japan, featuring two playable characters: Naoe, a female shinobi, and Yasuke, an African samurai. Each protagonist will have unique abilities and storylines, enriching the gameplay experience. With its historical setting, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is expected to deliver the series’ signature stealth-based gameplay and parkour elements. Mark your calendars for its release on February 14, 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country takes players back to the roots of the Mafia series, serving as a prequel to the original game. Set in post-WWII Eastern Europe, the game follows a young immigrant’s journey through the criminal underworld. Expect a gripping narrative, intense action sequences, and an immersive atmosphere that captures the essence of organized crime. Mafia: The Old Country is slated for release in the third quarter of 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding captivated players with its unique gameplay and thought-provoking narrative. The sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, aims to further explore themes of connection and isolation in a post-apocalyptic world. Featuring returning characters and new faces, the game will continue to challenge conventional gaming norms. While a specific release date remains unconfirmed, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Ghost of Yōtei

Building on the success of Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei transports players to the breathtaking landscapes of Hokkaido, Japan. Set 329 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, this action RPG will introduce a new protagonist, Atsu. Players will be immersed in a story steeped in local mythology, engaging in intense samurai combat and encountering mystical elements. Ghost of Yōtei promises a fresh experience, with a new musical instrument and impactful choices that shape the narrative. While the exact release date is still under wraps, the game is anticipated to launch in 2025.