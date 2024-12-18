POCO M7 Pro, POCO C75 5G with HyperOS and 50MP camera launched in India: prices, specifications

POCO M7 Pro and POCO C75 5G launched in India with gOLED display, 50MP camera, HyperOS, and attractive prices. Check specs and sale dates!

POCO has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the introduction of the POCO M7 Pro and POCO C75 5G. These new models cater to the mid-range and budget segments, respectively, offering a compelling combination of features and affordability.

POCO M7 Pro: A Mid-Range Marvel

The POCO M7 Pro is the successor to the POCO M6 Pro and boasts several upgrades, including a 6.67-inch FHD+ gOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 2100nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and EIS and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 20MP front camera handles selfies.

The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and is promised two years of OS updates and four years of security patches. A large 5110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support ensures long-lasting usage. Other notable features include IP64 rating for water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

POCO C75 5G: Budget-Friendly 5G

The POCO C75 5G marks the entry of 5G into POCO’s C-series. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. However, it’s worth noting that 5G is supported only on Jio. The phone sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The POCO C75 5G also runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and is promised similar software support as the M7 Pro.

Price and Availability

The POCO M7 Pro is priced starting at Rs 14,999 and will be available in Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight colors. It goes on sale via Flipkart from December 20th.

The POCO C75 5G is priced at Rs 7,999 (limited-time offer) and comes in Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue, and Silver Stardust colors. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting December 19th.