Realme Launches Buds Air 6 and GT 6T Smartphone in India

Realme launches Buds Air 6 TWS earbuds in India with enhanced noise cancellation, low latency mode, and LHDC 5.0 codec support.

Realme, the Chinese consumer electronics brand, has introduced its latest audio offering, the Realme Buds Air 6, alongside the Realme GT 6T smartphone in India. The Buds Air 6, the newest addition to Realme’s true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup, boasts an array of features designed to enhance the audio experience.

Realme Buds Air 6: Key Features and Enhancements

The Realme Buds Air 6 sport a familiar in-ear design available in two color options: Flame Silver and Forest Green. These earbuds feature a 12.4mm driver that promises to deliver powerful audio with enhanced bass.

One of the standout features of the Buds Air 6 is its active noise cancellation (ANC) capability, which Realme claims can reduce external noise by up to 50dB. The earbuds offer multiple noise cancellation modes, including intelligent dynamic noise cancellation, deep noise reduction, moderate noise reduction, and mild noise reduction, allowing users to tailor the level of noise cancellation to their environment.

For gamers, the Buds Air 6 boasts a low latency rate of 55 milliseconds, ensuring minimal audio lag during gameplay. The earbuds also support the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-quality audio transmission.

The Buds Air 6 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ensuring a stable and efficient connection with compatible devices. The earbuds support SBC, AAC, and LHDC codecs for a wide range of audio compatibility.

In terms of battery life, the Realme Buds Air 6 claims to offer up to 7 hours of playback time on a single charge with ANC turned off. With the charging case, the total playback time extends to 29 hours.

Realme Buds Air 6: Price and Availability in India

The Realme Buds Air 6 are priced at Rs. 3,299 in India. However, during the initial sale starting on May 27th, the earbuds will be available at a special price of Rs. 2,999, including bank offers. The earbuds will be available for purchase through the Realme India website, Amazon, and other major retailers starting May 29th.

Realme GT 6T Smartphone: A Brief Overview

Alongside the Buds Air 6, Realme also launched the GT 6T smartphone. While the focus of this article is on the earbuds, it’s worth noting that the GT 6T is positioned as a high-performance device with a focus on gaming and fast charging.

The Realme Buds Air 6, with its enhanced noise cancellation, low latency mode, and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec, aims to cater to audio enthusiasts and gamers alike. The earbuds’ competitive pricing further adds to their appeal, making them an attractive option in the crowded TWS earbuds market in India.