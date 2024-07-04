realme Introduces Ultra Clear Camera with AI in the realme 13 Pro Series 5G

realme, a leading smartphone brand among Indian youth, unveiled its groundbreaking realme 13 Pro Series 5G at the AI Imaging Media Preview Event in Bangkok. This series features the world’s first professional ultra clear camera powered by artificial intelligence (AI), signaling a new era in mobile imaging.

Collaboration with Sony and Industry-Leading AI

The event emphasized the revolutionary impact of AI on mobile photography. Notably, realme announced a collaboration with Sony, introducing the world’s first Sony LYT-701 camera sensor in the realme 13 Pro Series 5G. This innovative sensor, combined with realme’s industry-first AI Photography Architecture, HYPERIMAGE+, promises unprecedented advancements in smartphone imaging.

HYPERIMAGE+: A New Era in AI Imaging

realme’s HYPERIMAGE+ is a three-layer architecture encompassing flagship optics, on-device AI algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing. This comprehensive approach elevates mobile photography to new heights, enabling users to capture professional-quality images.

Redefining Portrait Photography

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G, positioned as the Ultra Clear Camera with AI, boasts top-tier optics and AI capabilities comparable to professional DSLR cameras. The realme 13 Pro+ features a dual main camera system with a 50MP OIS main camera powered by the world’s first Sony LYT-701 sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600, supporting 3x optical zoom.

AI-Powered Enhancements for Stunning Images

realme’s AI HyperRAW Algorithm processes images in the RAW domain, enhancing clarity and dynamic range for true-to-life results. The realme 13 Pro Series 5G also introduces advanced features like AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, and AI Ultra Clarity, setting new benchmarks in portrait photography.

TÜV Rheinland Certification for High-Resolution Camera

The realme 13 Pro+ has received the High Resolution Camera Certification from TÜV Rheinland, an international independent testing and certification organization, affirming its exceptional image clarity in diverse lighting conditions.

Empowering Young Users with AI Imaging

The realme 13 Pro Series 5G underscores realme’s commitment to making AI accessible to all, empowering young users to capture their world in innovative ways. The series is set to launch in India soon, with further details to be announced at the official launch event.